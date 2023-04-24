2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars All-Offense Mock

One of the many challenges of managing an NFL roster is the sheer number of players. With 22 starters and 53 players active on game day, there’s a lot of positions to address, and team decision-makers must be uberaware of resource allocation.

To spice things up, we’re going to imagine a world in which the Jacksonville Jaguars can focus its draft strategy on just one side of the ball. What if they said, ‘screw it, let’s just load up on offense and score our way to the Super Bowl.’

Here is our seven-round ALL-OFFENSE mock draft, with every name you see coming from our latest Jaguars prospect tracker.

First round, 24th overall: Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence

Also considered: TCU WR Quentin Johnston, Tennessee OT Darnell Wright, Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison, Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Similar to Bijan Robinson, Michael Mayer, and Brian Branch, Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence is a consensus highly-graded college prospect who won’t be selected early in the draft due to the position he plays.

Though Torrence will be knocked down draft boards as an interior offensive lineman, there are very few holes in his game. He can be a bit impatient when climbing to the second level, and a little too grabby when facing athletic defenders in pass protection. Scouts may want a prospect of his caliber to show more exciting finishes as well -- but that's about it.

The six-foot-five, 330-pound guard dominated at Louisiana-Lafayette for three years before allowing zero sacks as a Gator transfer in 2022.

Oliver Connolly of The Read Optional wrote:

Torrence is a craftsman in bully’s clothing. He has the measurables and the feel of a pound-them-into-the-ground interior lineman. And that’s true – the torque off the ball is there. But Torrence is so much more than that. He has worked to refine issues within his game; he spent the past year working on the usage of his off-hand in the run game, and how to block to the running concept rather than just womping defenders for fun, as he outlined in a conversation with Brandon Thorn on Trench Warfare. Torrence sits at the neat intersection where a genius athlete devotes themselves to mastery of the art rather than floating by on their physical prowess — only he has all the physical tools to execute whatever the hell he likes.

Torrence, who met with the Jaguars at the combine according to Justin Melo, would be a day one starter in Jacksonville at left guard. Incumbent starter Ben Bartch is entering the final year of his rookie contract and still recovering from an October knee injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Second round, 56th overall: Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

Also considered: Iowa TE Sam LaPorta, Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron

With second-round pedigree, Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann would be expected to beat out 2022 third-round pick Luke Fortner for the starting center role. Fortner filled in fine as a rookie, but he couldn't consistently handle the size/strength of NFL trench defenders, which could have Jacksonville looking for a longterm replacement sooner than later.

1010XL’s Mia O’Brien, who selected Tippmann at 56th overall in her mock draft 3.0, reported that the Jaguars have significant interest in the two-year Badgers starter. O’Brien added:

Athletically, Tippmann fits the mold of what both Trent Baalke and offensive line coach Phil Rauscher are looking for. Despite a sturdy, 6’6’’ 313 lb frame, Tippman is fluid and has no problems operating in space and at the second level. Like so many Badgers offensive linemen before him: he’s an absolute mauler in the run game. He has “that dog” in him that Rauscher and veteran Brandon Scherff have sought to bring out in the younger offensive linemen in Jacksonville. Like Fortner, Tippmann’s high IQ has drawn rave reviews. And yes: given his size, more than a handful of scouts believe he could move to guard.

It doesn't make much sense to draft Torrence and Tippmann with consecutive picks in real life, but for this exercise, Tippman is a luxury pick that’d be tough to pass on. In addition to being a plug-and-play center, his potential at guard would provide valuable depth in the event of Torrence or Scherff missing time.

With Torrence, Tippmann, and Scherff manning the interior and opening up more room in short-yardage situations, there’d be no reason (besides poor health) for the Jaguars to not feature a top-five scoring offense in 2023. Trevor Lawrence in year three of pro ball and year two of Doug Pederson’s offense, combined with the additions of Torrence, Tippmann and star receiver Calvin Ridley, would turn Jacksonville into a fully armed and operational battle station.

Third round, 88th overall: Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker

Also considered: Tulane RB Tyjae Spears, Michigan State WR Jayden Reed, Alabama OT Tyler Steen

Trent Baalke recently downplayed the need to add to the position in the draft, but the current tight end room is made up of Evan Engram (who has yet to sign his franchise tender nor a contract extension), Luke Farrell, and Gerrit Prince.

Assuming Sam LaPorta doesn’t make it to 56th overall, Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker would be a nice consolidation prize in round three. The former southpaw high school quarterback has underwhelming college production at 24 years old, but Schoonmaker’s blocking chops and untapped athleticism should result in a TE2 role at the next level with potential for more. The Jaguars met with him at the combine, per Tom Downey.

From Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Versatile combination tight end capable of performing a variety of tasks in one-, two- or three-tight end sets. Schoonmaker steps foot on the field ready for action as a run blocker and does a nice job of competing in the entry and sustain phases of the block. He will need to add more muscle and play strength but already has a feel for creating run-lane angles with his footwork. He has the athletic talent to run a slightly expanded route tree, but he needs to do a better job of competing aggressively for catch space and meeting throws with extended hands. He could see action early but might need a year or so before he works himself into a full-time TE2 role.

From finding soft spots in the defense to how quickly he gets out of his breaks, there’s a lot to like about Luke Schoonmaker’s receiving ability. pic.twitter.com/zkUyEMoaEb — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) April 17, 2023

Fourth round, 121st overall: Pitt OT Carter Warren

Also considered: TCU RB Kendre Miller, Auburn RB Tank Bigsby, Alabama OG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

After bolstering its interior O-line and snagging a tight end, Jacksonville drafts a tackle to provide insurance behind Cam Robinson and Walker Little.

The Jaguars reportedly met with Warren on a top-30 visit (per Matt Miller) and position coach Phil Rauscher attended Pitt’s pro day.

I really like Carter Warren as a swing tackle option for a team in the 3rd round. Scouts speak decently of him too https://t.co/tldholkTGt pic.twitter.com/GtYh22U4Ng — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 20, 2023

From Dane Brugler of The Athletic:

A four-year starter at Pittsburgh, Warren was a mainstay at left tackle in offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti’s balanced scheme. Considered a likely Day 3 draft pick after the 2021 season, he returned to Pitt for his “super senior” season, which was cut short by a knee injury. As a pass blocker, Warren is efficient in his setup and displays effective use of independent hands mid-engagement. He creates vertical displacement in the run game (when he wants to), but his inconsistent leverage and hand technique lead to negative reps. Overall, Warren’s average athletic profile and timing might keep him from being a steady NFL starter, but he has a ready-made frame with long arms, body control and play strength in his pass sets. He has the tools to carve out a swing tackle role.

Fourth round, 127th overall: Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks

Also considered: UAB RB DeWayne McBride, Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris

Wide receiver isn’t a draft-day need for the Jaguars for the first time in a long time. Still, the position room could stand to add a bigger body with a vertical skill set.

Enter Dontayvion Wicks, who “gained 20-plus yards on nearly half of his receptions (27 of 57) in 2021” per Zierlein. The former Cavalier struggled in 2022 in a new offense, and Wicks could improve at finer details in route running and catching -- but his combination of frame and potential is worth betting on in Day 3 of the draft.

From Max Nuscher of Sports Info Solutions:

Dontayvion Wicks projects as a No. 4 receiver who fits best on the outside due to his acceleration and ball tracking, but can play in the slot occasionally with his quick feet. His strong hands and route running ability will allow him to be a solid option for a QB on 3rd downs to help move the chains. While Wicks shows precise route running ability and solid efficiency at the top of his routes, he struggles to separate in other ways. His lack of speed limits his ability to take the top off the defense consistently. He also lacks strength, allowing defenders to reroute him too often. Wicks didn’t have much experience on special teams in college, but he shows enough traits to be a contributor on some special teams units, likely as a gunner or member on kickoff.

The Senior Bowl standout had a top-30 visit with the Jaguars, per Tom Pelissero.

Dontayvion Wicks juked everyone on his way to the end zone ‍ pic.twitter.com/7TajKNCqLH — ESPN (@espn) October 21, 2022

Fifth round, 154th overall: Tulsa RB Deneric Prince

Jaguars trade: 185th overall, 208th overall

Seahawks trade: 154th overall

Also considered: Georgia OT Warren McClendon, Miami TE Will Mallory

Jacksonville exchanged a pair of sixth-rounders to move up into the fifth last year and nab a running back. Snoop Conner hasn’t paid off, so the Jaguars try the same strategy again to select Deneric Prince out of Tulsa.

Jacksonville brought the former Golden Hurricane in for a top-30 visit, per Aaron Wilson. Prince can try to carve out a special teams role in year one with Travis Etienne, JaMycal Hasty, and D’Ernest Johnson at the top of the 2023 depth chart.

From Derick Klassen of Bleacher Report:

Prince comfortably checks the boxes when it comes to size and strength. At nearly 6’0” and 216 pounds, Prince has a thick frame that can handle an NFL workload. He is a tough downhill runner who plays with decent play strength and, better yet, impressive balance to stay on his feet while taking hits. On top of that, Prince has a knack for navigating tight spaces and finding ways to contort his body to minimize contact, allowing him to really squeeze the most out of each run and occasionally spring big runs. Prince has the open-field speed to make good on those chances, too. Prince’s burst and acceleration to and through the second level are quite good, especially for a back his size. He’s got the top speed as well. Prince’s 4.41 40-yard dash might be a hair generous compared to what he shows on film, but he’s still got plenty of juice to rip off big plays if he gets a runway. Inconsistency stunts Prince’s game, however. Prince’s vision is not bad on the whole, but he shows frustrating ups and downs. At times, he flashes great patience and allows the blocks to play themselves out. In other instances, however, Prince can be found completely ignoring potential cutback lanes or pitter-pattering his feet trying to decide between two rushing lanes. He would find greater consistency in his production if he could play a little faster. ...Prince is a worthwhile Day 3 swing on a potential starting-quality runner. His blend of size, physicality and speed are that of a real-deal NFL starter; he’s just a little rough around the edges right now.

Deneric Prince thrives when he is able to make one cut and go. Check out this draw play and how fast he turns it on once he makes the cut. pic.twitter.com/of3MOWrXPT — BOLTS Draft Talk (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 18, 2023

Sixth round, 202nd overall: Shepherd QB Tyson Bagent

Also considered: Chattanooga G McClendon Curtis, North Carolina OT Asim Richards

With the exception of Bijan Robinson and Michael Mayer, Bagent is the only name in this article who hasn’t received public interest from Jacksonville.

However: “sources have told 1010XL the Jaguars, despite re-signing C.J. Beathard and adding CFL stand-out Nathan Rourke, are looking to draft a quarterback” per O’Brien.

Plus, Doug Pederson literally wrote an article for The 33rd Team about the importance of a well-rounded quarterback room, citing how former Packers general manager Ron Wolf drafted seven quarterbacks across eight seasons with Brett Favre still at the helm.

From Brugler:

A four-year starter at Shepherd, Bagent played in a spread, five-step passing game in college with RPO packages designed to stretch the defense. After spending a week in the transfer portal after the 2021 season, he turned down multiple FBS offers and returned to Shepherd for his senior year, then set the NCAA all- division record for career touchdown passes (159) and the Division II record for career completions (1,400). With his live arm and confident play style, Bagent led Shepherd to 43 wins in his 53 starts, including back-to-back 13-win seasons in his final two years. He didn’t look out of place during Senior Bowl week, but his ability to quicken his eyes, play more fundamentally sound and adjust his decision-making will be what determines if he can stick at the next level. Overall, Bagent only knows Division II defensive speed and faces a steep learning curve against NFL competition, but he has the mindset and functional physical profile worth developing. He has a chance to be the first Division II quarterback drafted since 1994.

Sixth round, 208th overall: Traded to Seattle

Also considered: Florida WR Justin Shorter, Quincy OT BJ Wilson

Did I trade this pick just to save myself from writing about another Day 3 prospect? You betcha.

Seventh round, 226th overall: Clemson K BT Potter

Also considered: UAB OT Kadeem Telfort, Appalachian State G Cooper Hodges

I’m cheating a little bit by including a special teams player in an all-offense mock, but BT Potter would help put points on the board. He's one of two kickers (the other being Auburn’s Anders Carlson) the team has shown interest in prior to the draft.

Potter is Clemson’s all-time leading placekicker after scoring in every game for the school since 2019. He also set the CFP National Championship Game record for longest field goal with a 52-yarder against LSU.

The Jaguars reportedly met with Potter at Clemson’s pro day, per Johnny Falduto.

#Clemson kicker BT Potter goes right down the middle from 55 yards after going perfect inside 50. pic.twitter.com/6mHmEmfbol — Johnny Falduto (@johnnyfalduto) March 14, 2023

Draft summary:

Pick 24: Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence

Pick 56: Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

Pick 88: Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker

Pick 121: Pitt OT Carter Warren

Pick 127: Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks

Pick 154: Tulsa RB Deneric Prince

Pick 202: Shepherd QB Tyson Bagent

Pick 226: Clemson K BT Potter