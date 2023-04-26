2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Home Page

Welcome to our 2023 NFL Draft Home Page!

This post will include all of our Jacksonville Jaguars content before and during the draft weekend.

Jaguars Prospect Tracker 2.0 -- the most extensive prospect tracker you can find, as we have a list of 86 prospect names who Jacksonville has shown interest in.

Take: The Jaguars should, and will, draft Brian Branch -- all signs are pointing to Alabama’s safety becoming a Jaguar on Thursday night. He’s been heavily mocked to Jacksonville by plugged-in media members and would fill the roster’s biggest need at nickel cornerback.

BCC picks up Brian Branch at no. 24 -- we selected Branch in SB Nation’s full first-round mock.

Jaguars Seven-Round Mock Draft -- our latest predictive mock, including a second-round trade up.

Jaguars All-Offense Mock Draft -- a seven-round mock dedicated entirely to Jacksonville’s offense, which is purposefully unrealistic to offer a different approach.

Jaguars All-Defense Mock Draft -- see above.

Podcast: Breaking Down 2023 NFL Draft Nuggets -- where John Shipley and I dig up clues from Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson’s pre-draft press conference.

Podcast: Final Draft Preview (coming soon)

How to Watch Round 1 of the Draft (coming soon)