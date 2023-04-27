Best Draft Picks in Franchise History

Happy Draft Day everyone! The day is finally here, and it feels so refreshing to not have the first pick in the draft. Last week I asked on Twitter and Facebook, who you considered the best draft pick in franchise history. After reading your comments, I compiled this list of the top five.

5. Jalen Ramsey

The Jaguars selected cornerback Jalen Ramsey as the 5th pick in round one of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played in 51 regular season games and started all 51. Ramsey played for the Jaguars until 2019 when he was traded to the Rams.

4. Maurice Jones-Drew

Running back Maurice Jones-Drew was selected 60th overall during the second round of the 2006 draft. Jones-Drew played in 114 regular season games and started in 70 during his eight seasons with the Jaguars. He played one season with the artist formerly known as the Oakland Raiders before retiring in March 2015.

Happy 36th Birthday to Maurice Jones-Drew!@MJD was so much fun to watch



( @nflthrowback)



pic.twitter.com/17cUWZmy4g — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 23, 2021

3. Trevor Lawrence

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was drafted as the first pick of the 2021 draft. In 2021, he completed 359 out of 602 attempts for 3641 air yards, 12 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. In 2022, Lawrence completed 387 out of 584 attempts for 4113 air yards, 25 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

.@Trevorlawrencee turned up the heat this season



Which is your favorite play? @jaguars pic.twitter.com/fmNr09Da9w — NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2023

2. Tony Boselli

Our first pick and first hall of famer was selected second overall during the 1995 draft. During his seven years as a Jaguar, Boselli won team MVP in 1998, made five Pro Bowl appearances, named First Team All Pro 1997-1999, and was selected to the NFL’s All Decade Team.

1. Fred Taylor

Running back Fred Taylor was selected 9th overall during the first round of the 1998 draft. During his 11 years in Jacksonville, Taylor played in 140 regular season games and started in 136. Taylor played two seasons for the New England Patriots but signed a one-day contract with the Jaguars in 2011 to retire as a Jaguar. He was the second player inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars. Taylor currently holds the franchise record for all-time rushing leader.

How do you feel about the top five? Let us know in the comments what you would have changed. If you’re not following us on social media, you’re missing out. You can find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.