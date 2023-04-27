Report: Jaguars sign DaVon Hamilton to three-year contract extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars have retained a home-grown talent. According to Ian Rapoport, the team signed defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton to a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension.

Sources: The #Jaguars and DT DaVon Hamilton agreed to terms on a 3-year, $34.5M deal with $23M fully guaranteed plus incentives that bring the max compensation up to $36M. The former third rounder will make over $18.7M in the 1st year of the extension, coming off a career year. pic.twitter.com/1hwl0WiSXT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2023

The Jaguars selected Hamilton in the third round of the 2020 draft at 65th overall. Through his first three years in the league, the former Buckeye has registered 132 tackles (including nine for a loss) and 4.5 sacks.

Last year was Hamilton’s first season as Jacksonville’s primary starter. He finished 10th in run stop rate and 24th in defensive grade among 109 qualifying defensive tackles, per Pro Football Focus. He also ranked ninth among all players at his position in Points Saved, per Sports Info Solutions.

He’s a good player, especially in a division with so many run-heavy offenses.

#TeachtapeTuesday via Jaguars DT DaVon Hamilton using his hands to quickly shed a block as a 0-technique & get into the backfield for an assisted tackle pic.twitter.com/KiCrp5UOrB — The Scouting Academy (@TheScoutAcademy) February 23, 2021

In terms of total contract value, Hamilton is now the 14th-highest paid player at his position, per Spotrac. Specifics of the deal (e.g., cap hit each year) haven’t been released yet.

Hamilton is the first and likely only member of Jacksonville’s 2020 draft class to earn an extension. His new contract makes it highly unlikely that the Jaguars spend the 24th overall pick in the NFL Draft tonight on an interior defensive lineman.