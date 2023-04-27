Report: Jaguars LT Cam Robinson faces suspension in 2023

According to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated’s Jaguar Report, Cam Robinson won't be playing in every game this season.

Robinson will be suspended by the NFL for an undisclosed amount of games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, per the source.

Jaguars' LT Cam Robinson To Be Suspended, Per Source https://t.co/WxpMk8Zc76 — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) April 27, 2023

This explains Trent Baalke’s weird response at the team’s pre-draft press conference last Thursday. When Shipley asked whether Robinson would be ready for the start of training camp, Baalke replied, “From a health standpoint, yes.”

The Jaguars signed Robinson to a three-year contract extension on the eve of last year’s draft, almost exactly one year ago. He has the highest 2023 cap hit on the team at $22 million. Jacksonville can save $17.75 million against the 2024 cap and have $5 million of dead money if Robinson is released next offseason.

While the Jaguars have converted many of their top base salaries into signing bonuses for cap purposes this year, Cam Robinson's has not been. A reduced base salary would decrease the money lost.



For each game he misses, he'll now miss out on $888,888. A costly suspension. https://t.co/mhh6PqcJby — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 27, 2023

Robinson has been the Jaguars’ primary starter since he was drafted 34th overall in 2017. The six-year NFL vet could be on his way out, though, considering his contract details, the fact that he ended last season on injured reserve, and now, the fact that he won’t be available for the beginning of next season due to a PED violation.

Jacksonville’s strategy in the NFL Draft this weekend could settle Robinson’s fate as a Jaguar.