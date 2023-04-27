Podcast: Final Jaguars 2023 NFL Draft Preview

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally, officially here.

John Shipley and I delivered our final predictions for who the Jacksonville Jaguars will select at 24th overall before answering listener questions.

At last Thursday's pre-draft press conference, Jacksonville’s general manager and head coach were asked about the team’s first-round pick. Trent Baalke responded:

I think you’re always looking, always looking to improve the team any chance you can, and obviously right now is a big chance to do that with the draft a week away, but I certainly feel good about where we’re at, but never complacent with where we’re at.

Doug Pederson followed: