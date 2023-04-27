2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Last-Minute Mock

One more for the road, eh?

With the 2023 NFL Draft under an hour away, here’s one last Jacksonville Jaguars mock.

First round, 24th overall: Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Second round, 56th overall: LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

Third round, 88th overall: Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker

Fourth round, 121st overall: UAB RB DeWayne McBride

Fourth round, 127th overall: Arkansas C Ricky Stromberg

Sixth round, 185th overall: Georgia OT Warren McClendon

Sixth round, 202nd overall: USC CB Mekhi Blackmon

Sixth round, 208th overall: Oklahoma State DE Tyler Lacy

Seventh round, 226th overall: Florida WR Justin Shorter

Some first round thoughts:

I think Brian Branch and O’Cyrus Torrence (in that order) are still the most likely prospects to be a Jaguar by the end of tonight. If there’s an early run on skill position players, though, a top cornerback, edge rusher, or offensive tackle could fall into Jacksonville’s lap.

Skill position players who could be taken prior to pick no. 24:

Quarterbacks (5): Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Hendon Hooker

Running backs (2): Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs

Wide receivers (4): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston

Tight ends (2): Michael Mayer, Dalton Kincaid

Top prospects at each of Jacksonville’s coveted positions:

Cornerback (4): Devon Witherspoon, Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter Jr., Deonte Banks

Edge rusher (5): Will Anderson, Tyree Wilson, Lukas Van Ness, Nolan Smith, Myles Murphy

Offensive tackle (5): Peter Skoronski, Paris Johnson Jr., Broderick Jones, Darnell Wright, Anton Harrison

Drop your own final mock draft below!