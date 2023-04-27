 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Last-Minute Mock

Jacksonville prioritizes defense in our final 2023 mock draft

By guslogue
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - UAB v Brigham Young Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

One more for the road, eh?

With the 2023 NFL Draft under an hour away, here’s one last Jacksonville Jaguars mock.

  • First round, 24th overall: Maryland CB Deonte Banks
  • Second round, 56th overall: LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari
  • Third round, 88th overall: Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker
  • Fourth round, 121st overall: UAB RB DeWayne McBride
  • Fourth round, 127th overall: Arkansas C Ricky Stromberg
  • Sixth round, 185th overall: Georgia OT Warren McClendon
  • Sixth round, 202nd overall: USC CB Mekhi Blackmon
  • Sixth round, 208th overall: Oklahoma State DE Tyler Lacy
  • Seventh round, 226th overall: Florida WR Justin Shorter

Some first round thoughts:

I think Brian Branch and O’Cyrus Torrence (in that order) are still the most likely prospects to be a Jaguar by the end of tonight. If there’s an early run on skill position players, though, a top cornerback, edge rusher, or offensive tackle could fall into Jacksonville’s lap.

Skill position players who could be taken prior to pick no. 24:

  • Quarterbacks (5): Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Hendon Hooker
  • Running backs (2): Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs
  • Wide receivers (4): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston
  • Tight ends (2): Michael Mayer, Dalton Kincaid

Top prospects at each of Jacksonville’s coveted positions:

  • Cornerback (4): Devon Witherspoon, Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter Jr., Deonte Banks
  • Edge rusher (5): Will Anderson, Tyree Wilson, Lukas Van Ness, Nolan Smith, Myles Murphy
  • Offensive tackle (5): Peter Skoronski, Paris Johnson Jr., Broderick Jones, Darnell Wright, Anton Harrison

Drop your own final mock draft below!

