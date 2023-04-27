2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Last-Minute Mock

One more for the road, eh?
With the 2023 NFL Draft under an hour away, here’s one last Jacksonville Jaguars mock.
https://t.co/EgYslZK1wz pic.twitter.com/fKrtNDYUCg— Gus Logue (@gus_logue) April 27, 2023
- First round, 24th overall: Maryland CB Deonte Banks
- Second round, 56th overall: LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari
- Third round, 88th overall: Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker
- Fourth round, 121st overall: UAB RB DeWayne McBride
- Fourth round, 127th overall: Arkansas C Ricky Stromberg
- Sixth round, 185th overall: Georgia OT Warren McClendon
- Sixth round, 202nd overall: USC CB Mekhi Blackmon
- Sixth round, 208th overall: Oklahoma State DE Tyler Lacy
- Seventh round, 226th overall: Florida WR Justin Shorter
Some first round thoughts:
I think Brian Branch and O’Cyrus Torrence (in that order) are still the most likely prospects to be a Jaguar by the end of tonight. If there’s an early run on skill position players, though, a top cornerback, edge rusher, or offensive tackle could fall into Jacksonville’s lap.
Skill position players who could be taken prior to pick no. 24:
- Quarterbacks (5): Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Hendon Hooker
- Running backs (2): Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs
- Wide receivers (4): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston
- Tight ends (2): Michael Mayer, Dalton Kincaid
Top prospects at each of Jacksonville’s coveted positions:
- Cornerback (4): Devon Witherspoon, Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter Jr., Deonte Banks
- Edge rusher (5): Will Anderson, Tyree Wilson, Lukas Van Ness, Nolan Smith, Myles Murphy
- Offensive tackle (5): Peter Skoronski, Paris Johnson Jr., Broderick Jones, Darnell Wright, Anton Harrison
Drop your own final mock draft below!
Alright people, it’s about that time.— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) April 27, 2023
Drop your final #Jaguars mock drafts ⬇️
