Jaguars NFL Draft results 2023

We’ve got you covered for Jacksonville Jaguars analysis during the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday at 8:00 PM Eastern.

Full first round:

1 - Carolina Panthers (via Houston) select Alabama QB Bryce Young

No surprise here.

2 - Houston Texans select Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

3 - Houston Texans (via Arizona) select Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Houston secures cornerstone players on both sides of the ball. The Texans prioritized quarterback with their second overall pick and immediately traded up with the Cardinals to select arguably the best overall prospect in the draft.

4 - Indianapolis Colts select Florida QB Anthony Richardson

A second rookie passer enters the AFC South, as Indianapolis nabs the most athletic quarterback prospect of all time.

5 - Seattle Seahawks (via Denver) select Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

It seemed Seattle would take Anderson or Jalen Carter for just about forever now. Instead, they take the first cornerback of the night.

6 - Arizona Cardinals (via Detroit) select Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Kyler Murray is a big fan, apparently.

7 - Las Vegas Raiders select Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

There were some late rumblings that Wilson could slip in the draft due to poor medicals, but the Raiders don’t let him fall too far.

8 - Atlanta Falcons select Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Checking in on Falcons fans...

9 - Philadelphia Eagles (via Chicago) select Georgia DT Jalen Carter

Philly trades up to add the most talented player in the draft to the most talented roster in the league.

10 - Chicago Bears (via Philadelphia) select Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Justin Fields is a Bear for another day, and gets a mauler up front to boot.

11 - Tennessee Titans select Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

With quarterback Will Levis still on the board, Tennessee addresses its worst position group.

12 - Detroit Lions (via Arizona) select Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit’s scat back selection is the first big surprise of the night, and good news for the Jaguars. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez is falling the most so far.

13 - Green Bay Packers (via New York) select Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness

The Packers could have gone with an offensive tackle, wide receiver, or tight end to help out Jordan Love. Instead, they goes with the best available player. The league is supposedly very high on the potential of Van Ness.

14 - Pittsburgh Steelers (via New England) select Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Pittsburgh trades up to give Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris more room to operate.

15 - New York Jets (via Green Bay) select Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV

Another surprise -- Nolan Smith and Myles Murphy were expected to be the next two edge prospects drafted.

16 - Washington Commanders select Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

Forbes may have the best ball skills in the class but is also SpongeBob-skinny. Run defense is a concern and makes this a slight surprise.

17 - New England Patriots (via Pittsburgh) select Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Two top cornerbacks go off the board back-to-back.

18 - Detroit Lions select Iowa LB Jack Campbell

Woof, Lions. First round reaches on a running back and inside linebacker? In this economy?

19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey

I believe Tampa Bay was widely expected to target offense here, and this may have been slightly early for an undersized interior lineman, but Kancey should be a force on Todd Bowles’ defense.

20 - Seattle Seahawks select Ohio State Jaxon Smith-Njigba

A receiver finally comes off the board. The Seahawks got good value on JSN here.

21 - Miami Dolphins (forfeited) select... TBD

21 - Los Angeles Chargers select TCU WR Quentin Johnston

I think Herbert is currently a top-three quarterback -- this will help.

22 - Baltimore Ravens select Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Newly-signed Lamar Jackson will be throwing to Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, and Mark Andrews in Todd Monken’s offense.

23 - Minnesota Vikings select USC WR Jordan Addison

A run on receivers continues. The Jaguars are up next!

24 - New York Giants (via Jacksonville) select Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Sike! The Giants move up one spot (by giving up pick 160 in the fifth) to draft Banks.

25 - Buffalo Bills (via Jacksonville) select Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Jacksonville trades again! Read more about their deals here.

26 - Dallas Cowboys select Michigan DT Mazi Smith

Before the Jaguars supposedly make their pick, Dallas drafts an interior defensive lineman -- not a position of need in Jacksonville following DaVon Hamilton’s extension.

27 - Jacksonville Jaguars select Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

We made it, folks! Read more about the team’s first-round selection here.

28 - Cincinatti Bengals select Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

29 - New Orleans Saints (via San Francisco) select Clemson EDGE Bryan Bresee

30 - Philadelphia Eagles select Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

They can’t keep getting away with this! Philadelphia’s trenches keep getting better and better.

31 - Kansas City Chiefs select Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

The draft hosts end the night by selecting a hometown kid.

All Jaguars picks:

First round, 27th overall: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

Second round, 56th overall: TBD

Third round, 88th overall: TBD

Fourth round, 121st overall: TBD

Fourth round, 127th overall (from TB): TBD

Fourth round, 130th overall (from BUF): TBD

Fifth round, 160th overall (from NYG): TBD

Sixth round, 185th overall (from NYJ): TBD

Sixth round, 202nd overall: TBD

Sixth round, 208th overall (from PHI): TBD

Seventh round, 226th overall (from CAR): TBD

Seventh round, 240th overall (from NYG): TBD