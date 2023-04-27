The pick is in: Jaguars select Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison 27th overall

With the No. 27 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison.

The team traded its original 24th overall pick with the New York Giants for picks no. 25 and 160 (fifth round) and 240 (seventh round).

Then, Jacksonville traded the 25th pick with the Buffalo Bills for picks no. 27 and 130 (fourth round).

At Jacksonville’s pre-draft press conference last Thursday, Jaguar Report’s John Shipley asked whether Cam Robinson (knee) would be ready for the start of training camp. General manager Trent Baalke responded, “From a health standpoint, yes.”

Six days later, Shipley reported, “Robinson will be suspended by the NFL for an undisclosed amount of games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, per the source.”

The team ended up prioritizing offensive tackle with edge rushers Nolan Smith and Myles Murphy plus defensive backs Joey Porter Jr. and Brian Branch still on the board.

Prospect name: Anton Harrison

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Oklahoma

Year: Junior

Age at draft: 21.2

Height: 6′ 4” (14%)

Weight: 315 lbs (56%)

Hand Size: 9 1/4” (5%)

Arm Length: 34 1/8” (55%)

Percentiles via MockDraftable

Harrison’s 4.98s 40-yard dash ranked in the 93rd percentile among offensive tackles.

Anton Harrison is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.67 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 301 out of 1287 OT from 1987 to 2023.



No official pro day results yet, but cone could shift back above 8 or move him downhttps://t.co/nC2iEGaG4Y #RAS pic.twitter.com/hj4110oK9i — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2023

Scouting report from Brandon Thorn of Bleacher Report:

Overall, Harrison is a tone-setting presence at tackle with the size, length, core strength and heavy hands to back it up, plus good movement skills to protect the corner and track targets on the move. He needs to clean up some of his technique and leverages in the run game and will be asked to do significantly more as a pass-protector in most NFL schemes, which would carry a bit of a learning curve. However, the foundation and runway are in place for a plus starter to materialize within his first couple of seasons.

Player summary from Dane Brugler of The Athletic:

A two-year starter at Oklahoma, Harrison lined up at left tackle in offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s up-tempo, RPO-based scheme. He became a starter as a sophomore and developed into one of the better left tackles at the college level. Harrison not only displays the slide quickness to mirror speed, but he also times his body movements appropriately based on the pass rusher he is facing. While he has the active hands to divert pass rushers, his technique and strength must improve to consistently control his target. Overall, Harrison isn’t a simple evaluation because of the Sooners’ scheme, but he has the movement patterns of a much smaller player and generally recovers well thanks to his athleticism and length. Although there will be a learning curve, he has the tools to become a long-term NFL starter.

Last word from Jordan Edwards of Sports Info Solutions:

Harrison projects to be a solid starting left tackle at the next level with his pass protection skills. He has the ideal size and length for the position, and as a young prospect he can keep developing his skills as a blind-side protector. Harrison will need to add some more strength to his frame to improve as a run blocker, but his temperament and powerful hands show this is an attainable goal for him. His awareness and ability to move his body into position to seal defenders projects him to fit best in a zone-run scheme as well.

Draft projection from Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network:

With his high-end explosiveness, athleticism, mobility, mass, and length, Harrison has an excellent physical foundation as an offensive tackle, and he’s shown he can build off of it with proper execution and a fast, grating playstyle. He has the tools to be a starting left tackle early in his career, and he can go on to be an impact starter with scheme versatility.

Prospect overview from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: