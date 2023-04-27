Trades galore: Jaguars move back twice in first round

Trent Baalke is making moves. The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded back not once, but twice in the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants traded the 25th, 160th and 240th overall picks to move up one spot and select Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.

Then, the Buffalo Bills traded the 27th and 130th overall picks to move up two spots and select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

All in all, Jacksonville moved from pick 24 to 27 and picked up 4th, 5th, and 7th rounders along the way.

Baalke was asked about the possibility of trading back from 24th overall at the team’s pre-draft presser last Thursday. He said:

There’s always a chance that we trade back or trade up to try to speculate and get more picks. As of right now, with Calvin’s [WR Calvin Ridley] situation, we’re down one. We picked up one, we had seven, we’ll probably at nine-to-ten right now in next year’s draft. That’s where we’re at. I don’t feel a need to necessarily trade back to pick up picks, but if the opportunity is there and we still feel like we can get the same level of player, then we would make that decision.

Jacksonville selected Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison with the 27th overall pick.