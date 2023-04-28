Twitter Reactions to Round One of the Draft

We made it through the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft! The Jaguars selected Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison as their round one (27th overall) pick. I asked on Twitter and Facebook for a draft grade, and the reactions were mixed. Along with a grade, on Twitter, I asked for people to drop a gif reaction to the pick announcement, as Jaguars Twitter is a weird and wonderful place. These are my favorite reactions to the news.

In favor of the selection:

Against:

Neutral:

I was unsure but the gif made me laugh:

Honorable mention:

I was hoping for Brian Branch but I don’t hate this pick. Adding more protection for Trevor is never a bad thing. How do you feel about the Jaguars selecting Anton Harrison? Let us know in the comments. If you’re not following us on social media, you’re missing out. You can find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.