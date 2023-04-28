2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for Jaguars on Day 2

On the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison with the 27th overall pick after trading back twice.

The biggest complaint I’ve seen from Jags fans is less about Harrison and more about players still left on the board.

Going into the draft, most everybody in Jacksonville expected Nolan Smith, Brian Branch, or O’Cyrus Torrence to be the pick at No. 24 overall. But with those players on the board even at pick No. 27 — plus guys like Myles Murphy, Joey Porter Jr., and Michael Mayer available as well — the Jaguars went with an unsexy selection by drafting an offensive tackle for the future.

There is good news, though. By adding fourth-, fifth- and seventh-round picks this year via trades with the Giants and Bills, Jacksonville is now in prime position to trade back up in the second round (and even third round, too) to snag another top prospect.

When he turns the trade downs into Branch or Mayer... https://t.co/d5DG9fNVVI pic.twitter.com/GtSJRsS4v2 — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) April 28, 2023

#Jaguars hold picks 56 and 88 today as we get ready for rounds 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.



Here are some players to watch:



Safety/NCB Brian Branch

CB Kelee Ringo

CB Joey Porter Jr.

TE Michael Mayer

TE Darnell Washington

Edge Keion White (eye emoji)

OL O'Cyrus Torrence — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) April 28, 2023

Joey Porter Jr.



Brian Branch.



Michael Mayer.



All available in Rd 2.



Deep breathes, #DUUUVAL. They ain't done yet. — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) April 28, 2023

For whatever it’s worth, Trent Baalke told media on Thursday night that Harrison was the best player available on their board. I’m personally not upset about the team prioritizing protection for Trevor Lawrence in an offensive tackle class with a steep drop-off. There’s far more quality defensive backs and edge rushers available in Day 2.

Here’s a look at the 25 best available prospects going into Day 2 of the draft, which begins on Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Players with bold names received pre-draft interest from Jacksonville. Expected draft position from Pro Football Network.

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. (12)

Alabama S Brian Branch (16)

Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer (19)

Kentucky QB Will Levis (26)

Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence (30)

Georgia TE Darnell Washington (31)

North Carolina WR Josh Downs (34)

South Carolina CB Cam Smith (35)

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders (37)

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo (38)

Minnesota C John Michael-Schmitz (39)

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones (40)

LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari (41)

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt (42)

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson (43)

Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White (45)

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave (47)

TCU G Steve Avila (48)

NDSU OT Cody Mauch (50)

Iowa TE Sam LaPorta (51)

Auburn EDGE Derick Hall (52)

Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey (53)

USC EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu (54)

Kansas State CB Julius Brents (55)

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (56)

I predicted the Jaguars trading up in the second round for Derick Hall last week. I’d still bet on an edge player being Jacksonville’s target, but there’s also good DB depth (Porter Jr./Branch/Smith/Ringo) and TE depth (Mayer/Washington/LaPorta) remaining as well.

Lastly, All-Pro safety Budda Baker could be another trade option this weekend.

Who do you want to see the team trade for, Jaguars fans?