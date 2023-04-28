2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Day 2 mock roundup

Day Two of the 2023 NFL Draft begins at 7:00 PM Eastern on Friday night.

To give you any idea of which players and positions the Jacksonville Jaguars could target, here's a roundup of eight media mocks projecting the second and third rounds.

From Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: Georgia TE Darnell Washington & Syracuse CB Garrett Williams

From Dane Brugler of The Athletic: SDSU TE Tucker Kraft & Northwestern CB Cameron Mitchell

From Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network: Michigan CB D.J. Turner & Louisville EDGE YaYa Diaby

From John Kosko of Pro Football Focus: Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann & Alabama S Jordan Battle

From Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo & Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

From Luke Easterling of Sports Illustrated: Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson & Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly

From Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report: Utah CB Clark Phillips III & NC State G Chandler Zavala

From Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News: Kansas State CB Julius Brents & Illinois S Sydney Brown

Keep in mind that the Jaguars could also choose to move up, especially after adding draft capital on Thursday. Check out the best available players for Jacksonville on Friday here.