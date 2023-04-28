 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Day 2 mock roundup

Get a grasp of who Jacksonville could be targeting on Friday

By guslogue
Day Two of the 2023 NFL Draft begins at 7:00 PM Eastern on Friday night.

To give you any idea of which players and positions the Jacksonville Jaguars could target, here's a roundup of eight media mocks projecting the second and third rounds.

  • From Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: Georgia TE Darnell Washington & Syracuse CB Garrett Williams
  • From Dane Brugler of The Athletic: SDSU TE Tucker Kraft & Northwestern CB Cameron Mitchell
  • From Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network: Michigan CB D.J. Turner & Louisville EDGE YaYa Diaby
  • From John Kosko of Pro Football Focus: Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann & Alabama S Jordan Battle
  • From Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo & Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson
  • From Luke Easterling of Sports Illustrated: Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson & Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly
  • From Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report: Utah CB Clark Phillips III & NC State G Chandler Zavala
  • From Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News: Kansas State CB Julius Brents & Illinois S Sydney Brown

Keep in mind that the Jaguars could also choose to move up, especially after adding draft capital on Thursday. Check out the best available players for Jacksonville on Friday here.

