The pick is in: Jaguars select Brenton Strange 61st overall

With the 61st pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected TE Brenton Strange. The team traded pick no. 56 to Chicago Bears for 61 and fourth-rounder no. 135.

This was an underwhelming selection following a great first night by Trent Baalke. The Jaguars could’ve stayed at 56th overall and drafted a better tight end prospect in Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker, or even traded up in the second round with all of its draft capital.

Instead, Jacksonville traded back and selected Strange, whose profile projects as a Day 3 pick. Expert and public mock drafts both projected Strange as a fifth-round prospect.

Brenton Strange joins Cole Kmet and Drew Sample as the only TE prospects with <800 career rec yards to be drafted in the first two rounds since 2014 — Gus Logue (@gus_logue) April 29, 2023

Prospect name: Brenton Strange

Hometown: Parkersburg, WV

Position: Tight end

School: Penn State

Year: redshirt junior

Age at draft: 22.3

Height: 6’ 3” (26%)

Weight: 253 lbs (52%)

Hand Size: 9 5/8” (34%)

Arm Length: 31 1/8” (3%)

Percentiles via MockDraftable

Brenton Strange was drafted with pick 61 of round 2 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.09 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 102 out of 1105 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/Apw5zXGmEs pic.twitter.com/sREwcpMOv5 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Scouting report from Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report:

Strange can be a viable TE2 out of the gate with the potential to grow into more down the line. His blend of size, speed, and explosion is enticing, and his blocking skills translate to being able to play both in-line and as a wing/H. The hope is that a couple years of NFL coaching can level-up Strange’s route-running and contested catch ability.

Player summary from Dane Brugler of The Athletic:

Last word from Max Nuscher of Sports Info Solutions:

Brenton Strange projects as a backup H-tight end because of his hands and run after catch skills. He has a smooth and quick release that allows him to get into his routes cleanly. He is a great athlete at his size, making defenders miss by breaking tackles or just being faster than he looks to force defenders into taking bad angles. However, he needs to get stronger if he wants to be a complete backup tight end. He doesn’t generate movement in the run game as a blocker, but he also doesn’t allow himself to get pushed back either. On 3rd downs, he will be best utilized in the slot where he can use his speed against linebackers or post-up smaller DBs to move the chains. As a special teamer, Strange has the athleticism and toughness to be a contributor on most units.

Prospect overview from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: