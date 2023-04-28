 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights for every Jaguars 2023 draft pick

Get to know the newest Jacksonville Jaguars

Western Kentucky v Auburn Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the best college highlights we could find for every Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 draftee. Find our full NFL Draft coverage on the Jaguars Home Page.

First round, 27th overall: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

Second round, 56th overall: Penn State TE Brenton Strange

Third round, 88th overall: Auburn RB Tank Bigsby

Remaining picks:

  • Fourth round, 121st overall: TBD
  • Fourth round, 127th overall (from TB): TBD
  • Fourth round, 130th overall (from BUF): TBD
  • Fifth round, 160th overall (from NYG): TBD
  • Sixth round, 185th overall (from NYJ): TBD
  • Sixth round, 202nd overall: TBD
  • Sixth round, 208th overall (from PHI): TBD
  • Seventh round, 226th overall (from CAR): TBD
  • Seventh round, 240th overall (from NYG): TBD

