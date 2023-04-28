Highlights for every Jaguars 2023 draft pick

Here’s a list of the best college highlights we could find for every Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 draftee. Find our full NFL Draft coverage on the Jaguars Home Page.
First round, 27th overall: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison
Second round, 56th overall: Penn State TE Brenton Strange
Third round, 88th overall: Auburn RB Tank Bigsby
Remaining picks:
- Fourth round, 121st overall: TBD
- Fourth round, 127th overall (from TB): TBD
- Fourth round, 130th overall (from BUF): TBD
- Fifth round, 160th overall (from NYG): TBD
- Sixth round, 185th overall (from NYJ): TBD
- Sixth round, 202nd overall: TBD
- Sixth round, 208th overall (from PHI): TBD
- Seventh round, 226th overall (from CAR): TBD
- Seventh round, 240th overall (from NYG): TBD
