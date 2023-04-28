The pick is in: Jaguars select Tank Bigsby 88th overall

With the 88th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Auburn RB Tank Bigsby.

Tank Bigsby is the team’s third offensive player drafted in a row. It’s surprising to see that the defensive line or secondary hasn’t been addressed yet.

Jacksonville has made it clear that Travis Etienne will not be a bellcow back. Doug Pederson said earlier this offseason, “You’re always looking to have two, three, four guys that can work the rotation at any given time.” The Jaguars moved up for Snoop Conner in last year’s draft, acquired and re-signed JaMycal Hasty, and recently added D’Ernest Johnson as well.

Prospect name: Tank Bigsby

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Position: Running back

School: Auburn

Year: Junior

Age at draft: 21.7

Height: 6” (68%)

Weight: 210 lbs (40%)

Hand Size: 9 1/2” (69%)

Arm Length: 32” (82%)

Scouting report from Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report:

Bigsby has the tools to be an effective NFL back. His size, physicality and explosiveness are all traits you see in starting running backs across the league. However, his inconsistencies as a runner and limited passing-down skills may hurt his ability to earn a full-time role, at least early on in his career.

Player summary from Dane Brugler of The Athletic:

A three-year starter at Auburn, Bigsby was the team’s most explosive asset in former offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau’s zone scheme. He announced himself as one of the SEC’s best backs as a freshman and led the Tigers in rushing each of his three seasons on The Plains (his 13 100-yard rushing performances ranks top-3 in school history). Bigsby runs with natural power, contact balance and body control and is just as likely to run through defenders as he is to juke them in space. He will miss run lanes because of spotty vision, tempo and patience, but he often had to create on his own, and those parts of his game should improve with better blocking and talent around him. Overall, Bigsby needs to improve his decisiveness and feel for finding creases, but he has playmaking skills thanks to his upfield explosiveness along with his upside as a receiver and blocker. He has NFL starting potential in a gap or zone scheme.

Last word from Nick Antonacci of Sports Info Solutions:

Bigsby projects as a two-down starter who would fit best in a zone scheme. He has flashed potential to be a viable three-down player, but he will be limited until he expands his route tree and improves his pass pro and catching ability. Aside from returning kicks as a freshman, Bigsby has not shown enough to be a core special teams player to this point in his football career, but has the traits to develop and contribute.

Draft projection from Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network:

With his well-rounded blend of traits and high-level agility and malleability as a runner, Bigsby can be a scheme-diverse and situation-diverse runner with his ability to explode through gaps and maximize space. Even in a strong RB class, Bigsby is a prospect who shouldn’t make it out of Day 2. He’s an excellent rotational add on Day 1, with impact starter potential if he reaches his ceiling in the passing game.

