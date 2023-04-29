The pick is in: Jaguars select Ventrell Miller 121st overall

With the 121st pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Florida LB Ventrell Miller.

Miller ranked 222nd (7th round) in expert big boards and 202nd (6th round) in public big boards.

Prospect name: Ventrell Miller

Hometown: Lakeland, FL

Position: Linebacker

School: Florida

Year: Sixth-year senior

Age at draft: 24.3

Height: 6” (6%)

Weight: 232 lbs (22%)

Hand Size: 9 1/8” (14%)

Arm Length: 32 1/2” (57%)

Percentiles via MockDraftable

Ventrell Miller was drafted with pick 121 of round 4 in the 2023 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements. https://t.co/PVBbOdOQsv pic.twitter.com/3Z8TRdbsBK — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Scouting report from Matt Holder of Bleacher Report:

Overall, Miller would be a solid WILL linebacker in even fronts as a backup. Teams who are looking for someone to fill that role and are in contention might like that he’s older as the learning curve won’t be as steep for him. This issue is he’ll need to be able to contribute on special teams, which he didn’t do very much in college.

Player summary from Dane Brugler of The Athletic:

A four-year starter at Florida, Miller was the MIKE linebacker in former defensive coordinator Patrick Toney’s scheme. After leading the team in tackles in 2020, Miller missed almost all of 2021 and battled through a broken foot injury in 2022, although he still filled up the stat sheet as a super senior and showed off his toughness (received numbing injections in his foot before games). An urgent downhill enforcer, Miller plays with disciplined eyes to key his attack and run through his targets like a ball of razorblades. Though he sees things well to defend zones, he could struggle to cover athletic tight ends and backs. Overall, Miller doesn’t play with the athletic fluidity or range desired in modern-day linebackers, but he is a passionate tone-setter with the run instincts and contact-driven mentality that will speak to NFL defensive coordinators. He projects as an early-down linebacker in the NFL.

Last word from Patrick Powers of Sports Info Solutions:

Ventrell Miller projects as a middle-of-the-road linebacker who fits best as a Mike in an even-front. His sufficient instincts and willingness to take on blockers in the box give him a chance to contribute. However, he does show some inconsistency taking on blocks, meeting backs in the hole, and as a tackler. However, he is a solid athlete who moves around well and plays with good range all over the field. He’s a fairly decent coverage player as well. He is active in zones, keeping his head on a swivel and getting depth in his drops. Additionally, he can keep up with most backs out of the backfield with the ability to bring them down in space, which gives him the opportunity to stay on the field for 3rd downs. He has the skill set with his size and speed to be at least a sufficient contributor on special teams.

Prospect overview from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: