2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for Jaguars on Day 3

Here’s a look at the best available prospects for the Jacksonville Jaguars going into Day 3 of the NFL Draft, which begins on Saturday at noon.

These players received pre-draft interest from the team. Expected draft position from Pro Football Network.

38 - Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

65 - Utah CB Clark Phillips III

80 - South Carolina CB Darius Rush

96 - Florida State S Jammie Robinson

116 - LSU DT Jaquelin Roy

123 - Auburn DE Colby Wooden

130 - Alabama CB Eli Ricks

131 - Minnesota CB Terell Smith

139 - AUB RB DeWayne McBride

143 - Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor Jr.

152 - Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh

164 - Pitt OL Carter Warren

169 - Chattanooga OL McClendon Curtis

171 - Virgina WR Dontayvion Wicks

172 - Georgia OL Warren McClendon

196 - North Carolina G Asim Richards

222 - Florida LB Ventrell Miller

227 - Oklahoma State Tyler Lacy

Who do you want to see the team pick, Jaguars fans?