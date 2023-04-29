2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for Jaguars on Day 3

Here’s a look at the best available prospects for the Jacksonville Jaguars going into Day 3 of the NFL Draft, which begins on Saturday at noon.
These players received pre-draft interest from the team. Expected draft position from Pro Football Network.
- 38 - Georgia CB Kelee Ringo
- 65 - Utah CB Clark Phillips III
- 80 - South Carolina CB Darius Rush
- 96 - Florida State S Jammie Robinson
- 116 - LSU DT Jaquelin Roy
- 123 - Auburn DE Colby Wooden
- 130 - Alabama CB Eli Ricks
- 131 - Minnesota CB Terell Smith
- 139 - AUB RB DeWayne McBride
- 143 - Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor Jr.
- 152 - Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh
- 164 - Pitt OL Carter Warren
- 169 - Chattanooga OL McClendon Curtis
- 171 - Virgina WR Dontayvion Wicks
- 172 - Georgia OL Warren McClendon
- 196 - North Carolina G Asim Richards
- 222 - Florida LB Ventrell Miller
- 227 - Oklahoma State Tyler Lacy
Who do you want to see the team pick, Jaguars fans?
