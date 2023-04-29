 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for Jaguars on Day 3

Who are the best prospects still on the board for Jacksonville entering the final rounds of the draft?

By guslogue
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Auburn at Georgia Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here’s a look at the best available prospects for the Jacksonville Jaguars going into Day 3 of the NFL Draft, which begins on Saturday at noon.

These players received pre-draft interest from the team. Expected draft position from Pro Football Network.

  • 38 - Georgia CB Kelee Ringo
  • 65 - Utah CB Clark Phillips III
  • 80 - South Carolina CB Darius Rush
  • 96 - Florida State S Jammie Robinson
  • 116 - LSU DT Jaquelin Roy
  • 123 - Auburn DE Colby Wooden
  • 130 - Alabama CB Eli Ricks
  • 131 - Minnesota CB Terell Smith
  • 139 - AUB RB DeWayne McBride
  • 143 - Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor Jr.
  • 152 - Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh
  • 164 - Pitt OL Carter Warren
  • 169 - Chattanooga OL McClendon Curtis
  • 171 - Virgina WR Dontayvion Wicks
  • 172 - Georgia OL Warren McClendon
  • 196 - North Carolina G Asim Richards
  • 222 - Florida LB Ventrell Miller
  • 227 - Oklahoma State Tyler Lacy

Who do you want to see the team pick, Jaguars fans?

