The pick is in: Jaguars select Tyler Lacy 130th overall

With the 130th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Oklahoma State DE Tyler Lacy.

Lacy ranked 227th (7th round) in expert big boards and 230th in public big boards.

Prospect name: Tyler Lacy

Hometown: Sachse, TX

Position: Defensive end

School: Oklahoma State

Year: Fifth-year senior

Age at draft: 23.5

Height: 6’ 4” (83%)

Weight: 279 lbs (3%)

Hand Size: 10 7/8” (96%)

Arm Length: 33 1/4” (53%)

Percentiles via MockDraftable

Tyler Lacy was drafted with pick 130 of round 4 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.40 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 422 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/mCmkVrWc6G pic.twitter.com/Axw1ZgTgHe — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Player summary from Dane Brugler of The Athletic:

A four-year starter at Oklahoma State, Lacy was a versatile defensive lineman in former defensive coordinator Derek Mason’s scheme, splitting his time on the edge, over the tackle and inside as a three-technique. He was a staple on the Cowboys’ defensive line the last four seasons, starting 40 straight games before his late-season injury as a senior in 2022. As a run defender, Lacy shows the ability to lock out, read and disengage to make stops in the hole, although he can be controlled by blockers when he plays tall (which is often). As a pass rusher, he doesn’t have the bend to consistently capture the corner, but he forces his way into gaps and his motor directly leads to backfield disruption. Overall, Lacy must develop improved pad level to find success against NFL tackles, but he is a scheme- diverse prospect with the frame, quickness and intensity to play up and down the line. He projects best as a rotational base end capable of reducing inside.

Last word from Ben Hrkach of Sports Info Solutions:

Tyler Lacy projects best as a rotational IDL that projects best as a 5-tech in a 3-man front, but could play some 3-tech on run downs in a 4-man front. With a wealth of experience, Lacy is adept at stopping the run, naturally two-gapping regardless of alignment. His punch challenges the integrity of his opponent’s chest plate, and he can rapidly replace when he doesn’t win initial placement. Athletically, Lacy lacks ideal explosiveness and plays stiff with inconsistent pad level. Lacy does not win often at the snap and is better at holding ground and muddying up the play than penetrating and getting to the QB. At the next level, Lacy will not see the field much on 3rd downs, but if he is in, he’ll likely be best as a penetrating 3-tech where he can use his get-off to knife through gaps to rush the passer.

Draft projection from Tommy Garrett of Pro Football Network:

Although Lacy has an NFL-ready frame, there are some questions about his pass-rush skill set and where his actual position will be. Does he have the length and flexibility to win off the edge, and can he be explosive enough to win up the middle? That’s something NFL teams will have to figure out, and so will Lacy, who could be fighting for one of the final roster spots before the season begins.

Prospect overview from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: