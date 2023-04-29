The pick is in: Jaguars select Christian Braswell 202nd overall

With the 202nd overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Rutgers CB Christian Braswell.

Prospect name: Christian Braswell

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Position: Cornerback

School: Rutgers

Year: Sixth-year senior

Height: 5’ 10”

Weight: 183 lbs

Hand Size: 9”

Arm Length: 31 1/8”

Christian Braswell was drafted with pick 202 of round 6 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.50 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 335 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/YQ9EgwaIfh pic.twitter.com/yEJ5wZNHws — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Last word from Nathan Cooper of Sports Info Solutions:

Braswell projects as a No. 4 CB who would excel in the slot or in a Cover-2 scheme on the outside. His size limits his impact on the outside, but his ball skills and FBI allow him to be a quality zone corner. He can play a bit too overaggressive in multiple areas. With how quick his transition is, he will jump short routes and leave himself susceptible to double moves. Additionally, he’ll guess at the top of routes in man and give up a bit too much separation at times. With that said, his closing speed helps minimize the impact plays he allows. He’s a sufficient run supporter, competing to get off stalk blocks and being a strong force defender. Playing him in the slot will be best on 3rd downs. Braswell has size limitations, but his skill set suggests he could play a few roles on special teams.

Overall report from Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network: