Jaguars 2023 undrafted free agent tracker

Welcome to our official 2023 UDFA tracker, where we’ll be listing undrafted free agents who sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Following the conclusion of the draft, general manager Trent Baalke said, “There’s room to work here. We’re not done putting this team together. We’re gonna take a hard look at what we have... and then we’ll make some decisions from there.”

According to Mia O’Brien, Baalke believes the team has room for 10 more players -- even after drafting 13 players (largest draft class in franchise history).

2023 undrafted free agent signings:

LSU WR Jaray Jenkins (per Ben Arthur)

Colorado State LB Dequan Jackson (per Justin Melo)

UCF OL Samuel Jackson (per Doug Kyed)

Notre Dame DL Jayson Ademilola (per Tom Pelissero)

Cincinnati TE Leonard Taylor (per Jason Hirschhorn)

UCF CB Divaad Wilson (per Tom Pelissero)