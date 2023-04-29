The pick is in: Jaguars select Erick Hallett II No. 208 overall

The Jacksonville Jaguars are now up to 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft (with two more to go barring any trades), and the latest selection is Pittsburgh defensive back Erick Hallett II.

At Pittsburgh’s pro day, Hallett measured in at 5-foot-9, 195 pounds and ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash. He recorded a 37.5-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-11-inch broad jump, along with a 6.84-second 3-cone drill.

Hallett was selected as a Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) second-team All-American (second-team) and a second-team All-ACC honoree in 2022. He had 54 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, 12 passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries as a redshirt senior.

In 49 carer games, Hallett recorded 170 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, eight picks, 32 passes defended, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

With the 208th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, we select Pittsburgh CB Erick Hallett II!

Prospect name: Erick Hallett II

Hometown: Cypress, TX

Position: Cornerback/Safety

School: Pittsburgh

Year: Redshirt senior

Age at draft: 23

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 195 pounds

Erick Hallett II was drafted with pick 208 of round 6 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.40 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 255 out of 976 FS from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/G9jOdBP1Q4 pic.twitter.com/13kaW7vMZp — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Scouting report from Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network: