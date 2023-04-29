The pick is in: Jaguars select Cooper Hodges 226th overall

With the 226th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected App. State OL Cooper Hodges.

Prospect name: Cooper Hodges

Hometown: Glen St. Mary, Florida

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Appalachian State

Year: Fifth-year senior

Age at draft: 22.8

Height: 6’ 4”

Weight: 304

Hand Size: 9”

Arm Length: 33”

Cooper Hodges was drafted with pick 226 of round 7 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 6.67 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 432 out of 1294 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/p1BBZaG5Jq pic.twitter.com/9udbM8n4GY — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Player summary from Dane Brugler of The Athletic:

Cooper Hodges prepped at Baker County High (west of Jacksonville) where he lettered all four seasons on the offensive line (and fullback on goal-line runs). He led the program to a 13-2 record as a senior and the school’s first trip to the state title game. A two-star recruit, he only had a handful of FBS offers and committed to Appalachian State. He earned the starting right tackle job as a redshirt freshman and started all 51 games there the last four seasons, accumulating over 3,500 offensive snaps in App State’s zone scheme. While 99.9 percent of his snaps came at right tackle in college, he looked comfortable at guard during NFLPA practices. He is a square-framed blocker with functional foot speed, but his core stiffness restricts his flexibility. He is a mean dude who won’t pass on an opportunity to latch and bury. Overall, Hodges is a college tackle with a potential NFL future inside at guard because of his physical hands, play strength and football IQ.

Scouting report from Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network: