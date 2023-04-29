 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The pick is in: Jaguars select Raymond Vohasek No. 227 overall

The Jaguars selected the North Carolina defensive tackle in the seventh round.

By Ryan O'Bleness
/ new
NCAA Football: Wake Forest at North Carolina Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected North Carolina defensive tackle Raymond Vohasek in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the 227th overall selection of the draft.

This past season, Vohasek was limited to just five games due to injury. He recorded 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Vohasek played in 41 carer games, recording 96 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two passes defended.

He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2021.

  • Prospect name: Raymond Vohasek
  • Hometown: McHenry, Illinois
  • Position: Defensive tackle
  • School: North Carolina
  • Year: Graduate senior
  • Height: 6-2.75
  • Weight: 310 pounds

Scouting report from Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network:

Vohasek was a hard-working DT who got the most from his ability and played hard on every down. He possesses the size of a one-gap defender but plays like a two-gap lineman. Vohasek must rebound from his injury and show playmaking ability this summer to have any chance of getting out of camp.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...