The pick is in: Jaguars select Raymond Vohasek No. 227 overall

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected North Carolina defensive tackle Raymond Vohasek in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the 227th overall selection of the draft.

This past season, Vohasek was limited to just five games due to injury. He recorded 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Vohasek played in 41 carer games, recording 96 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two passes defended.

He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2021.

With the 227th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, we select North Carolina DT Raymond Vohasek!@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/R98WeHlhkG — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 29, 2023

Prospect name: Raymond Vohasek

Hometown: McHenry, Illinois

Position: Defensive tackle

School: North Carolina

Year: Graduate senior

Height: 6-2.75

Weight: 310 pounds

Raymond Vohasek was drafted with pick 227 of round 7 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 5.37 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 751 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/HBfM9Iylrh pic.twitter.com/nYPu9BcLwl — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Scouting report from Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network: