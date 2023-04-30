AFC North Draft Results

- Round one, pick 28: Defensive end Myles Murphy - Clemson
- Round two, pick 60: Cornerback DJ Turner - Michigan
- Round three, pick 95: Safety Jordan Battle - Alabama
- Round four, pick 131: Wide receiver Charlie Jones - Purdue
- Round five, pick 163: Running back Chase Brown - Illinois
- Round six, pick 206: Wide receiver Andrei Iosivas - Princeton
- Round six, pick 217: Punter Brad Robbins - Michigan
- Round seven, pick 246: Cornerback DJ Ivey - Miami
- Round one, pick 22: Wide receiver Zay Flowers - Boston College
- Round three, pick 86: Linebacker Trenton Simpson - Clemson
- Round four, pick 124: Edge Tavius Robinson - Ole Miss
- Round five, pick 158: Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly - Stanford
- Round six, pick 199: Offensive Lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu - Oregon
- Round seven, pick 229: Offensive Lineman Andrew Vorhees - USC
- Round one, pick 14: Offensive tackle Broderick Jones - Georgia
- Round two, pick 32: Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. - Penn State
- Round two, pick 49: Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton - Wisconson
- Round three, pick 93: Tight end Darnell Washington - Georgia
- Round four, pick 132: Linebacker Nick Herbig - Wisconsin
- Round seven, pick 241: Cornerback Cory Trice Jr. - Purdue
- Round seven, pick 251: Guard Spencer Anderson - Maryland
- Round three, pick 74: Wide receiver Cedric Tillman - Tennessee
- Round three, pick 98: Defensive tackle Siaki Ika - Baylor
- Round four, pick 111: Offensive tackle Dawand Jones - Ohio State
- Round four, pick 126: Defensive end Isaiah McGuire - Missouri
- Round five, pick 140: Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA
- Round five, pick 142: Cornerback Cameron Mitchell - Northwestern
- Round six, pick 190: Center Luke Wypler - Ohio State
Loading comments...