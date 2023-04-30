NFL celebrates lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry at 2023 draft

The NFL honored and celebrated the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry by making them the first picks in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

"With the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft..."



Last night, the @NFL honored and celebrated the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry by making them the first picks in the @NFLDraft.#UVAStrong pic.twitter.com/JzP6YVrbrN — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) April 28, 2023

Chandler, Davis, and Perry were tragically shot and killed at the University of Virginia’s campus in November. They played college football for the Cavaliers. Each of their families were on stage as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell posthumously welcomed them to the league to fulfill their dreams of being drafted.

“All three of these young men had dreams of one day being drafted and playing in the NFL. Tonight, we can make one of those dreams come true,” Goodell said. “ To make it official, with the first picks in the 2023 NFL Draft we welcome to the NFL family D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis and Devin Chandler from the University of Virginia.”

Goodell presented each family with a no. 23 jersey with each player’s last name on the back. Devin Chandler’s family received a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey.