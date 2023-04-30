Twitter Reactions to Day 3 of the NFL Draft

We made it through the 2023 NFL draft! The Jacksonville Jaguars went into day 3 with 10 picks.

The team selected: linebacker Ventrell Miller, defensive end Tyler Lacy, linebacker Yasir Abdullah, safety Antonio Johnson, wide receiver Parker Washington, cornerback Christian Braswell, safety Erick Hallett ll, guard Cooper Hodges, defensive tackle Raymond Vohasek, and edge/fullback Derek Parish. I once again asked on Twitter for a draft grade and gif reaction to the Jaguars’ picks.

Here are my favorite reactions to the team’s day 3 selections.

Ventrell Miller:

Tyler Lacy:

Yasir Abdullah:

Antonio Johnson:

Parker Washington:

Christian Braswell:

Erick Hallett II:

Cooper Hodges:

I’m partial. My dog is named Cooper “cornbread” Hodges. Dog jersey already ordered pic.twitter.com/M707LV6yJI — Hodges (@Zman85) April 29, 2023

Raymond Vahasek:

Derek Parish:

I’m personally glad the draft is over, and we are one day closer to football season starting. How do you feel about the Jaguars’ selections during the draft? Let us know in the comments. Not following us on social media? You can find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.