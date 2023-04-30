AFC South Draft Results

- Round one, pick 27: Tackle Anton Harrison - Oklahoma
- Round two, pick 61: Tight end Brenton Strange - Penn State
- Round three, pick 88: Running back Tank Bigsby - Auburn
- Round four, pick 121: Linebacker Ventrell Miller - Florida
- Round four, pick 130: Defensive end Tyler Lacy - Oklahoma State
- Round four, pick 136: Linebacker Yasir Abdullah - Louisville
- Round five, pick 160: Safety Antonio Johnson - Texas A&M
- Round six, pick 185: Wide receiver Parker Washington - Penn State
- Round six, pick 202: Cornerback Christian Braswell - Rutgers
- Round six, pick 208: Safety Erick Hallett ll - Pittsburgh
- Round seven, pick 226: Guard Cooper Hodges - App State
- Round seven, pick 227: Defensive tackle Raymond Vohasek - North Carolina
- Round seven, pick 240: Edge/Full back Derek Parish - Houston
- Round one, pick 2: Quarterback C.J. Stroud - Ohio State
- Round one, pick 3: Edge Will Anderson Jr. - Alabama
- Round two, pick 62: Center Juice Scruggs - Penn State
- Round three, pick 69: Wide receiver Tank Dell - Houston
- Round four, pick 109: Edge Dylan Horton - TCU
- Round five, pick 167: Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o - Alabama
- Round six, pick 201: Center Jarrett Patterson - Notre Dame
- Round six, pick 205: Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson - Iowa State
- Round seven, pick 248: Safety Brandon Hill - Pittsburgh
- Round one, pick 4: Quarterback Anthony Richardson - Florida
- Round two, pick 44: Cornerback Julius Brents - Kansas State
- Round three, pick 79: Wide receiver Josh Downs - North Carolina
- Round four, pick 106: Offensive tackle Blake Freeland - BYU
- Round four, pick 110: Defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern
- Round five, pick 138: Cornerback Darius Rush - South Carolina
- Round five, pick 158: Safety Daniel Scott - California
- Round five, pick 162: Tight end Will Mallory - Miami
- Round five, pick 176: Running back Evan Hull - Northwestern
- Round six, pick 211: Linebacker Titus Leo - Wagner
- Round seven, pick 221: Cornerback Jaylon Jones - Texas A&M
- Round seven, pick 236: Offensive tackle Jake Witt - Northern Michigan
- Round one, pick 11: Offensive Lineman Peter Skoronski - Northwestern
- Round two, pick 33: Quarterback Will Levis - Kentucky
- Round three, pick 81: Running back Tyjae Spears - Tulane
- Round five, pick 147: Tight end Josh Whyle - Cincinnati
- Round six, pick 186: Offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan - Maryland
- Round seven, pick 228: Wide receiver Colton Dowell - UT Martin
