AFC West Draft Results

- Round one, pick 31: Edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas State
- Round two, pick 55: Wide Receiver Rashee Rice - SMU
- Round three, pick 92: Offensive Tackle Wanya Morris - Oklahoma
- Round four, pick 119: Defensive back Chamarri Conner - Virginia Tech
- Round five, pick 166: Edge BJ Thompson - Stephen F. Austin
- Round six, pick 194: Defensive tackle Keondre Coburn - Texas
- Round seven, pick 250: Cornerback Nic Jones - Ball State
- Round one, pick 21: Wide receiver Quentin Johnston - TCU
- Round two, pick 54: Edge Tuli Tuipulotu - USC
- Round three, pick 85: Linebacker Daiyan Henley - Washington State
- Round four, pick 125: Wide receiver Derius Davis - TCU
- Round five, pick 156: Offensive Lineman Jordan McFadden - Clemson
- Round six, pick 200: Defensive tackle Scott Matlock - Boise State
- Round seven, pick 239: Quarterback Max Duggan - TCU
- Round one, pick 17: Edge Tyree Wilson - Texas Tech
- Round two, pick 35: Tight end Michael Mayer - Notre Dame
- Round three, pick 70: Defensive tackle Byron Young - Alabama
- Round three, pick 100: Wide receiver Tre Tucker - Cincinnati
- Round four, pick 104: Cornerback Jakorian Bennett - Maryland
- Round four, pick 135: Quarterback Aidan O’Connell - Purdue
- Round five, pick 170: Safety Christopher Smith - Georgia
- Round six, pick 203: Linebacker Amari Burney - Florida
- Round seven, pick 231: Defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera - ASU
- Round two, pick 63: Wide receiver Marvin Mims - Oklahoma
- Round three, pick 67: Linebacker Drew Sanders - Arkansas
- Round three, pick 83: Safety Riley Moss - Iowa
- Round six, pick 183: Safety JL Skinner - Boise State
- Round seven, pick 257: Center Alex Forsyth - Oregon
