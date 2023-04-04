Jaguars sign OL Josh Wells

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed offensive lineman Josh Wells, the team announced on Tuesday.

Wells spent the past four seasons in Tampa Bay, but the eight-year NFL vet spent the first half of his career in Jacksonville. He was originally signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2014 out of James Madison University.

Wells started nine total games as a Jag and 15 as a Buc; according to PFF, four came as a left tackle and 11 came on the right side. The Super Bowl LV champ has 95 total games of experience under his belt and will continue to be relied upon as a swing tackle behind Jacksonville starters Cam Robinson and Walker Little. Wells did finish last season on injured reserve after suffering a torn left patellar tendon in Week 16.

The signing should have no impact on Jacksonville’s plans later this month during the NFL Draft. Still -- similar to the team’s three previous free agency additions -- it was a solid depth move to provide a higher floor at one of Jacksonville’s weakest roster spots.

Offensive tackle prospects Darnell Wright, Dawand Jones, and Anton Harrison are the names to watch at 24th overall.