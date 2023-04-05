Jaguars sign offensive lineman Chandler Brewer

The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding more offensive line depth. The team announced the signing of offensive guard Chandler Brewer on Wednesday.

Brewer was originally signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State in 2019. He was waived at the end of training camp that season, but re-signed to the Rams’ practice squad. Brewer was promoted to the active roster in November of that year and appeared in seven games.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brewer then spent the 2021 season on Los Angeles’ practice squad, but still earned a Super Bowl LVI championship ring that season after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the title that year.

In 2022, Brewer played in six games for L.A., starting four games at right guard last season. Brewer spent some time on the injured reserve list in November and December, but returned late in the year for a Week 17 start against the Los Angeles Chargers and a Week 18 start against the Seattle Seahawks.

Overall, Brewer has played in 13 NFL games, including the aforementioned four starts, all for the Rams.

Brewer is a Florence, Alabama native and is listed at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds. While with the Blue Raiders during his college career, he earned first-team All-Conference-USA honors his senior year. As a sophomore at Middle Tennessee State, he helped running back I’Tavius Mathers set the school record for rushing yards (1,561) and all-purpose yards (2,194) by a tailback.

The Jaguars continue to add bodies to the offensive line, as Jacksonville added free agent tackle Josh Wells on Wednesday.

Brandon Scherff started all 19 games (including playoffs) at right guard for the Jaguars in 2022. Brewer will look to earn a role backing up Scherff and provide depth throughout the interior of the offensive line.