21 Days Until the 2023 Draft

We are officially 21 days away from the 2023 draft. Since we are 21 days away, I thought it would be a good time to look at the first five picks from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2021 draft class’s performance during the 2022 regular season.

Round one, pick 1: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence showed a lot of growth and improvement from his rookie season. In 2021, he completed 359 out of 602 attempts for 3641 air yards, 12 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. In 2022, Lawrence completed 387 out of 584 attempts for 4113 air yards, 25 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. ESPN ranked him as number eight in their top ten MVP list for the 2022 season. He made his Pro Bowl debut and was voted as AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice, along with being nominated for FedEX Air Player of the Week twice.

.@Trevorlawrencee turned up the heat this season



Which is your favorite play? @jaguars pic.twitter.com/fmNr09Da9w — NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2023

Round one, pick 25: Running Back Travis Etienne Jr.

Etienne missed the 2021 season due to a foot injury. In 2022, he had 220 carries for 1125 yards and scored 5 touchdowns. Etienne was the 2022 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.

Travis Etienne Jr. breaks loose



49 yard run

(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/DipYbSLhon — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2022

Round two, pick 33: Cornerback Tyson Campbell

During the 2022 regular season, Campbell registered 52 solo tackles, 3 interceptions, and a touchdown. PFF graded Campbell an 82.1, making him the fifth-highest-graded cornerback in the NFL.

Round two, pick 45: Tackle Walker Little

Walker Little played in 17 regular season games and started in 3 of those games. In 2021, he only played 9 games.

Getting your best run-blocking OL package with Cam Robinson beside right tackle Jawaan Taylor with Walker Little at left tackle is smart.



Fun alignment. pic.twitter.com/wdBaaMUB5L — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 19, 2022

Round three, pick 65: Safety Andre Cisco

Andre Cisco registered 43 solo tackles, 3 interceptions, and 1 sack during the 2022 regular season. He started in 15 games as opposed to the 2021 season when he only started in 3 games.

The Jaguars drafted Jay Tufele and Jordan Smith during the fourth round, Luke Farrell during the fifth, and Jalen Camp during the sixth. Were you happy with this draft class’s performance during the 2022 season? Let us know in the comments.



To read more about Trevor Lawrence, click here.

To read more about Travis Etienne Jr., click here.

To read more about Tyson Campbell, click here.

To read more about Walker Little, click here.

To read more about Andre Cisco, click here.

To see a list of every Jaguars draft pick, click here.