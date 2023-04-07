Jaguars News

- Offensive Lineman Josh Wells is coming back to Jax. Wells previously played for the Jaguars from 2014-2018 before playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Former Los Angeles Rams Offensive Lineman Chandler Brewer signed with the team.
- Safety Rayshawn Jenkins restructured his contract, resulting in the team saving $5.1 million in cap space.
- Quarterback Trevor Lawrence pitched the ceremonial first pitch for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s home opening game.
- Running Back Mekhi Sargent was waived.
- Owner Shad Khan thinks the Jaguars have “cracked the code”. During the NFL Annual Meeting, Khan stated, “We have a great head coach, we have a great general manager, and we have a great quarterback. That’s the trifecta for success in the NFL.”
- The Jaguars are hosting a free fan event for the draft. The 2023 DUUUVAL Draft Party will be held at Daily’s Place on Thursday, April 27th. Head Coach Doug Pederson along with select players will make an onstage appearance. Season ticket holders will have early access to tickets beginning Friday, April 7th. Tickets for the general public will be available starting Monday, April 10th. To read more details, click here.
- Former Defensive Lineman Corey Peters announced his retirement after 13 seasons in the NFL.
Wake up babe we have footage of @Trevorlawrencee throwing with @CalvinRidley1 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 6, 2023
(via @BerkshireAaron) pic.twitter.com/E5nxqImzta
