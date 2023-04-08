AFC Free Agency Week 4

A list of AFC free agency signings, trades, and more the respective teams have officially reported for week three. The list is current as of April 8th, 1:00 PM.
Free Agents Signed:
- Offensive Lineman Josh Wells
- Offensive Lineman Chandler Brewer
Retired:
- Defensive Lineman Corey Peters
Unsigned:
- Tight End Dan Arnold
- Defensive Lineman Dawuane Smoot
Free Agents Signed:
- Linebacker Denzel Perryman
Agreed to Terms:
- Center/ Guard Corey Levin
- Defensive Tackle Jeffrey Simmons
Free Agents Signed:
- Defensive End Tarell Basham
Free Agents Signed:
- Safety Keanu Neal
- Defensive Lineman Breiden Fehoko
Re-signed:
- Safety Damontae Kazee
- Tight End Zach Gentry
Free Agents Signed:
- Guard Wes Martin
Re-signed:
- Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.
Re-signed:
- Offensive Lineman Yodny Cajuste
Re-signed:
- Tight End Durham Smythe
Re-signed:
- Safety Deon Bush
Signed With Another Team:
- Punter Corliss Waitman - New England Patriots
Free Agents Signed:
- Quarterback Brian Hoyer
Re-signed:
- Center/ Guard Will Clapp
