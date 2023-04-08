AFC Free Agency Week 4

A list of AFC free agency signings, trades, and more the respective teams have officially reported for week three. The list is current as of April 8th, 1:00 PM.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Free Agents Signed:

Offensive Lineman Josh Wells

Offensive Lineman Chandler Brewer

Retired:

Defensive Lineman Corey Peters

Unsigned:

Tight End Dan Arnold

Defensive Lineman Dawuane Smoot

Houston Texans

Free Agents Signed:

Linebacker Denzel Perryman

Tennessee Titans

Agreed to Terms:

Center/ Guard Corey Levin

Defensive Tackle Jeffrey Simmons

Cincinnati Bengals

Free Agents Signed:

Defensive End Tarell Basham

Pittsburgh Steelers

Free Agents Signed:

Safety Keanu Neal

Defensive Lineman Breiden Fehoko

Re-signed:

Safety Damontae Kazee

Tight End Zach Gentry

Cleveland Browns

Free Agents Signed:

Guard Wes Martin

Re-signed:

New England Patriots

Re-signed:

Offensive Lineman Yodny Cajuste

Miami Dolphins

Re-signed:

Tight End Durham Smythe

Kansas City Chiefs

Re-signed:

Safety Deon Bush

Denver Broncos

Signed With Another Team:

Punter Corliss Waitman - New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

Free Agents Signed:

Quarterback Brian Hoyer

Los Angeles Chargers

Re-signed: