Jaguars to decline fifth-year option for K’Lavon Chaisson

The Jacksonville Jaguars are declining K’Lavon Chaisson’s fifth-year option, per Ian Rapoport.

Chaisson was selected by Jacksonville 20th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The edge rusher out of LSU never quite panned out the way Jaguars fans had hoped, as Chaisson has just three sacks and 11 starts through his first three seasons. Last year was his most unproductive season due to a meniscus injury that landed him on IR.

The Jaguars would’ve payed Chaisson just over $12 million in 2024 had they picked up his fifth-year option. Instead, he’ll play out the fourth year of his rookie contract during 2023 (with a $4.25 million cap hit) before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2024 (assuming he doesn’t earn and sign a new contract from Jacksonville).

Chaisson is currently listed as the team’s second-string outside linebacker behind Travon Walker. After Jacksonville’s 2023 draft concluded on Saturday, Doug Pederson was asked about how much the team is expecting younger guys to step up and improve the pass rush.

He replied: “I think we are leaning on that. We are expecting Josh Allen to take the lead and of course Travon’s there and K’Lavon Chaisson to take a step. They’re all guys that have been here, the second year in the defense.”