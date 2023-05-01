Jaguars projected to have 10-12 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is all wrapped up. The Jacksonville Jaguars came away with 13 selections plus 10 undrafted free agents.

Here’s an early look ahead at the team’s 2024 draft capital, with pick projections from NFL Mock Draft Database.

Round 1, pick 23

Round 2, pick 55*

Round 3, pick 87*

Round 3 comp. pick (for Jawaan Taylor)

Round 4, pick 115*

Round 4, pick 119 (from New Orleans)

Round 5, pick 151

Round 6, pick 170

Round 6, pick 183 (from Carolina)

Round 6 comp. pick (for Arden Key)

Round 7, pick 215

*Jacksonville struck a trade with Atlanta prior to the 2022 trade deadline to acquire suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley. If Ridley is re-instated by the league (check) and makes the roster, the Jaguars owe the Falcons a fourth-rounder; if he makes the roster and meets unspecified playing time conditions, it’s a third; and if the former All-Pro signs a contract extension, it’s a second.

Jacksonville will likely receive a third-round compensatory pick for Jawaan Taylor and a sixth-rounder for Arden Key, and might earn seventh-round selections for Marvin Jones and Chris Manhertz. Each player signed with a new team this offseason -- the NFL awards at least 32 additional picks each draft to teams who lost certain players, coaches, and executives.

General manager Trent Baalke said before the draft, “I think right now we’re on schedule to get a third for sure, possibly a fifth or sixth for sure, and then the possibility of adding a couple of sevenths depending on how some things play out. I think we will have two for sure, with the ability to have up to four.”

To recap, the Jaguars have each of their seven original 2024 draft picks (though one mid-round selection will be traded to the Falcons) plus a 4th from the Saints and a 6th from the Panthers. Jacksonville is also expecting a 3rd for Taylor and 6th for Key, and maybe pair of 7ths for Jones Jr. and Manhertz.

So somewhere between 10-12 picks with five in the first four rounds.