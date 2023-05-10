Jaguars to play in London twice next season

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be the first NFL team two play two London games in the same season. They’ve already played more games there (9) than any other franchise.

The league announced its full international schedule for 2023 on Wednesday morning.

Jacksonville will face the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1 in Week 4. They’ll stay across the pond and face the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8 in Week 5.

Both games will be broadcasted at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The first matchup will be exclusively on ESPN+ and the second will be on NFL Network.

From NFL UK GM Henry Hodgson via NFL Communications:

To see the Jacksonville Jaguars extend their stay in the UK and play two regular season games here this year is indicative of the Jags’ commitment to continuing to grow their fanbase here long-term.

From Pro Football Talk:

Jacksonville will be designated as the road team for [the Buffalo] game, but playing games in London in back-to-back weeks will only solidify the Jaguars’ status as London’s de facto home team. The Jaguars are set to play in London again in 2024 as the final game of a three-year deal to be the host for games at Wembley. Given the team’s extended involvement in London, it seems likely that they’ll look to get another one in place once that agreement comes to an end.

DraftKings Sportsbook already has odds for the international games: the Jaguars are 4-point favorites over the Falcons and 3.5-point underdogs to the Bills.

The full schedule release will be on Thursday night (May 11). Here’s a look at each international game to be played next season.