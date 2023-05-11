 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to UK schedule release, Jaguars do double duty in London

The NFL announced the international series schedule, the first Black Friday game, and select games on Wednesday

By cnconnor
/ new
Denver Broncos&nbsp;v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Happy schedule release week everyone! On Wednesday, the NFL announced a few games ahead of today’s 2023 season schedule release. Among the games announced were the Jaguars’ two London games. The Jaguars will host the Atlanta Falcons as the home team on Sunday, Oct. 1 (week 4) at Wembley Stadium, and will represent the visiting team the following week (Sunday, Oct. 8) against the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. I love seeing your gif reactions on Twitter, so of course I asked how you felt about the announcement, and here are my favorite reactions.

In favor of the Jaguars’ London schedule:

Against:

Neutral:

I’m unsure but the gif made me laugh:

Honorable mentions:

If we have to play two games in London, I’m glad the Bills game is not being played in Buffalo, and the Jaguars did not lose any AFC South home games. How do you feel about the two London games? Let us know in the comments. Are you not following us on social media? You can find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...