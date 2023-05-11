Podcast: Jaguars have two London games, plus free agent names to watch

Check out Episode 40 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

Per a league release:

The National Football League has announced the opponents, dates, and locations for the five International Games to be played in 2023 across London, UK and Frankfurt, Germany.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2023 NFL International Games on Sunday, October 1, as they play the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium, in what will be their landmark 10th regular season home game in London.

The London focus then shifts to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars* on Sunday, October 8. This game for Jacksonville means they will play two regular season games outside of the US – a first for the NFL.