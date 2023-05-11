The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially released its full schedule for the 2023 NFL season.

They have the ninth-easiest schedule in the league according to Vegas projected win totals via Sharp Football Analysis. The Jaguars had the third-easiest schedule last year, so its 2023 slate is a bit tougher, but it helps to be in the AFC South.

Jacksonville will face division foes Houston, Indianapolis, and Tennessee twice apiece, as well as each team from the NFC West, AFC West, and AFC East. Their schedule includes six 2022 playoff teams: Baltimore, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Kansas City, San Francisco, and Tampa Bay.

Trevor Lawrence and co. have three primetime games this year, not including its two London games.

Preseason

Week 1 — Jaguars at Cowboys — TBD

Week 2 — Jaguars at Lions — TBD

Week 3 — Jaguars vs Dolphins — TBD

Regular season

Week 1 — Jaguars at Colts — Sunday, September 10 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 2 — Jaguars vs Chiefs — Sunday, September 17 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 3 — Jaguars vs Texans — Sunday, September 24 — 1:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 4 — Jaguars vs Falcons — Sunday, October 1 — 9:30 a.m. ET — ESPN+ (LONDON)

Week 5 — Jaguars at Bills — Sunday, October 8 — 9:30 a.m. ET — NFL Network (LONDON)

Week 6 — Jaguars vs Colts — Sunday, October 15 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 7 — Jaguars at Saints — Thursday, October 19 — 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon Prime Video (TNF)

Week 8 — Jaguars at Steelers — Sunday, October 29 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 9 — BYE

Week 10 — Jaguars vs 49ers — Sunday, November 12 — 1:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 11 — Jaguars vs Titans — Sunday, November 19 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 12 — Jaguars at Texans — Sunday, November 26 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 13 — Jaguars vs Bengals — Monday, December 4 — 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN (MNF)

Week 14 — Jaguars at Browns — Sunday, December 10 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 15 — Jaguars vs Ravens — Sunday, December 27 — 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC (SNF)

Week 16 — Jaguars at Buccaneers — Sunday, December 24 — 4:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 17 — Jaguars vs Panthers — Sunday, December 31 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 18 — Jaguars at Titans — TBD

Psyched for the season? Secure your tickets today at Stubhub!

Notable Matchups

Jacksonville’s Week 2 home opener features a playoff rematch against the Chiefs

The AFC goes through Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City has hosted a league-record five consecutive conference championship games -- that’s LeBron James type stuff. As long as Patrick Mahomes is around, the defending champs will always be a serious title contender.

The Chiefs beat the Jaguars twice last year: Mahomes had a casual four-touchdown, 300-yard performance in November at TIAA Bank Field in a 27-17 win before K.C. knocked Jacksonville out of the playoffs in January. The Jaguars were unable to complete a last-minute comeback against a hobbled Mahomes, and the Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LVII.

This is easily the most exciting matchup on the schedule. It’s Jacksonville’s home opener; an opportunity for the Jaguars to prove it belongs in the upper echelon of NFL heavyweights; a chance for Lawrence to stake his claim among the league’s superstar quarterbacks; and a shot for Doug Pederson to defeat his former mentor Andy Reid.

Trevor Lawrence versus other elite AFC quarterbacks in Weeks 5, 13, and 15

Lawrence will also face Josh Allen and the Bills in London in Week 5; Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 13; and Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.

Lawrence is 2-1 in his career against those respective quarterbacks. Jacksonville lost to Cincinnati by a field goal on Thursday Night Football in 2021 but miraculously defeated Buffalo in a 9-6 ballgame. Last year, the Jaguars went on a 6-1 run after its Week 11 bye to close the regular season, and that record started with a thrilling comeback over Baltimore.

Jaguars face toughest test in Week 10 against the 49ers

San Francisco torched Jacksonville 30-10 back in Week 11 of 2021. Kyle Shanahan’s offense expectedly zeroed in on the middle of the field and repeatedly marched towards the endzone, including a 13-minute opening drive.

Week 10 of the 2023 could determine whether the Jaguars are legit Super Bowl contenders. They can prove themselves by tackling San Francisco’s playmakers in space, limiting explosive plays over the middle, and creating consistent pressure. Lawrence will also need to conquer an ultra-talented defense that boasts a ferocious four-man rush with sound zone coverage on the backend, which is a strong formula against any great quarterback.

Can the Jaguars separate themselves from the rest of the division?

Jacksonville will face Indianapolis in Weeks 1 and 6, Houston in Weeks 3 and 12, and Tennessee in Weeks 11 and 18. The Jaguars won the AFC South for the first time since 2017 (and second time since 1999) last year, but not without dropping a game to the 3-13-1 Texans and 4-12-1 Colts.

Jacksonville needs to take advantage of a weak division to improve its playoff seeding and cement itself as the future of the AFC South.

drop a gif on how you’re feeling about the #jaguars 2023 schedule — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) May 12, 2023

Jaguars odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

To win at least 10.5 regular season games: +125

To win the division: -150

To win the conference: +1200

To win Super Bowl LVIII: +2500

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.