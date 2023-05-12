The Jaguars 2023 schedule was released and Twitter hilariously reacted

Last night, the NFL officially released the 2023 season schedule! The Jacksonville Jaguars’ social media team is unmatched. If you missed their amazing schedule release video, you can find it here, and a Q&A with actor Asher Grodman here. The pre-season starts with the Dallas Cowboys, and the regular season kicks off on Sunday, September 10th against the Indianapolis Colts.

You couldn't write it...



The 2023 schedule is here #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/41hyhmPsQR — Jaguars UK (@JaguarsUK) May 12, 2023

I can barely contain my excitement for Jaguars football to start. With the announcement, Jaguars Twitter joined in on the excitement, and I picked my favorite gif reactions to the news.

The NFL scheduling both our Monday Night & Sunday Night games after week 12 to hold onto the option to flex the games out was just pic.twitter.com/dBDPQpWFCi — Travis D. Holmes (@TravLikesBacon) May 12, 2023

Sunday night football AND Monday night football???? pic.twitter.com/RrfUZfylu7 — Dom (@Domjeez) May 12, 2023

It was hard to narrow the list down to ten because there were so many good repsonses. Do you relate to any of the gifs posted? Let us know in the comments section how you are feeling about the upcoming season. You are missing out if you are not following us on social media. You can find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

To find details about the Jaguars’ 2023 schedule, click here for the full article.