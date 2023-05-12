 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Jaguars 2023 schedule was released and Twitter hilariously reacted

We’re another day closer to Jaguars football

By cnconnor
Dallas Cowboys v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Last night, the NFL officially released the 2023 season schedule! The Jacksonville Jaguars’ social media team is unmatched. If you missed their amazing schedule release video, you can find it here, and a Q&A with actor Asher Grodman here. The pre-season starts with the Dallas Cowboys, and the regular season kicks off on Sunday, September 10th against the Indianapolis Colts.

I can barely contain my excitement for Jaguars football to start. With the announcement, Jaguars Twitter joined in on the excitement, and I picked my favorite gif reactions to the news.

It was hard to narrow the list down to ten because there were so many good repsonses. Do you relate to any of the gifs posted? Let us know in the comments section how you are feeling about the upcoming season.

To find details about the Jaguars’ 2023 schedule, click here for the full article.

