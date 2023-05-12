The Jacksonville Jaguars have released its full 2023 schedule, which begins Week 1 in Indianapolis on Sunday, September 10th.

The Colts finished with a 4-12-1 record last year, including 1-1 against the Jags, after four straight seasons with 7+ wins under Frank Reich.

Indy will be debuting either former Jacksonville cult hero Gardner Minshew or fourth overall draft pick Anthony Richardson. Regardless of who starts at quarterback for first-year coach Shane Steichen, the Colts have a lot of new faces, which should benefit the Jaguars.

Jacksonville is listed as 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 1.

Here’s a full look at Jacksonville’s 2023 regular season schedule:

Week 1 — Jaguars at Colts — Sunday, September 10 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 2 — Jaguars vs Chiefs — Sunday, September 17 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 3 — Jaguars vs Texans — Sunday, September 24 — 1:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 4 — Jaguars vs Falcons — Sunday, October 1 — 9:30 a.m. ET — ESPN+ (LONDON)

Week 5 — Jaguars at Bills — Sunday, October 8 — 9:30 a.m. ET — NFL Network (LONDON)

Week 6 — Jaguars vs Colts — Sunday, October 15 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 7 — Jaguars at Saints — Thursday, October 19 — 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon Prime Video (TNF)

Week 8 — Jaguars at Steelers — Sunday, October 29 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 9 — BYE

Week 10 — Jaguars vs 49ers — Sunday, November 12 — 1:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Week 11 — Jaguars vs Titans — Sunday, November 19 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 12 — Jaguars at Texans — Sunday, November 26 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 13 — Jaguars vs Bengals — Monday, December 4 — 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN (MNF)

Week 14 — Jaguars at Browns — Sunday, December 10 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 15 — Jaguars vs Ravens — Sunday, December 27 — 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC (SNF)

Week 16 — Jaguars at Buccaneers — Sunday, December 24 — 4:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 17 — Jaguars vs Panthers — Sunday, December 31 — 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Week 18 — Jaguars at Titans — TBD