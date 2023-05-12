It’s the middle of May, so you’d think the NFL offseason would’ve quieted down a bit following the NFL Draft.

Nope.

The league’s big event this month was a three-hour televised show debuting next season’s full schedule. Every team’s calendar became official at 8 p.m. on Thursday night, and each team’s social media team was ready to go with an entertaining schedule release.

The Jacksonville Jaguars recruited actor Asher Grodman to help with their script writing, which included a few Entourage-level cameos.

As wrong as it feels to promote a Titans post, you gotta tip your cap to their social team. There isn’t another schedule release that made me laugh harder this year.

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release.



: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

The iconic Chargers social team posted an anime video with some incredible hidden gems.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023

All of the easter eggs in the Chargers anime schedule release literally have me pic.twitter.com/l4YL7Ef3UE — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) May 12, 2023

They also had a thread of opponents as Pop Tarts. Another classic.

The Cardinals released their schedule with a thread of opponents if Arizona were on aux.

There’s several more good ones, but we’ll close out with the Birds getting help from some doggos for their schedule release.