Colin Cowherd predicts Jaguars will be the AFC’s no. 1 seed

Colin Cowherd of The Herd radio show unleashed a hot take on Friday afternoon.

The longtime media personality proclaimed, “the Jags are going to be the no. 1 seed in the AFC.”

Not Kansas City. Not Cincinnati. Not Buffalo...



"The Jags are going to be the No.1 seed in the AFC." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/CpDzYuEBco — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 12, 2023

The recent NFL schedule release was the driving factor in Cowherd’s argument.

The Jacksonville Jaguars got a schedule break. So they only face four elite quarterbacks and we knew this three at home and one in a neutral field. But they got ‘em all spaced out- they got Mahomes, at home, Week 2. Then they don't have to face Josh Allen until October, Week 5. Then they don't have to face Burrow, at home, [until] Week 12. And then later, it’s at home again, they get Lamar Jackson. It all got spaced out. In the other 13 games they have a decided quarterback advantage. Three of them at home, one in a neutral field. ‘Kay but we knew that before the schedule came out- it’s very hard to beat great quarterbacks in their stadium, or in succession, week after week after week, the Jags don’t. They never face one on the road, and they don’t have to face them, they’re all spaced out. What about Kansas City? No! Didn’t work out that way- Chiefs did not get a scheduling break...

He went on to break down Kansas City’s “tough draw” and drew some comparisons between the ‘22 Eagles and ‘23 Jaguars at the end of the segment.

Cowherd’s take was for the sake of schedule release content, but there are good points made about Jacksonville’s favorable lineup. It’s truly about as good as they could’ve hoped for.

The Jaguars have a clear shot at not just winning their division, but representing their conference at Super Bowl LVIII.