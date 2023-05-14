 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights from Jaguars rookie minicamp

Check out the social media highlights from rookie minicamp

By cnconnor
/ new
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Juston Lewis/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

When I thought I could not be more excited for Jaguars football to start, rookie minicamp happened. The rookies officially reported for their first day of mini-camp on Friday, May 12th. In total, 49 players attended the Jaguars’ rookie minicamp.

Linebacker Ventrell Miller, wide receiver Parker Washington, and defensive lineman Raymond Vohasek were limited due to injuries. Six players that were on the Jaguars’ practice squad/roster last year participated in the minicamp: tight end Gerrit Prince, wide receiver Seth Williams, wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr., offensive lineman Darryl Williams, safety Ayo Oyelola, and kicker James McCourt. In addition to the Jaguars’ rookies, John Shipley reported former Los Angeles Rams and UCF WR/TE Jacob Harris attended rookie mini-camp for a tryout along with running back Darwin Thompson, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, defensive lineman Carlos Davis and outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka.

Head coach Doug Pederson stated the goal of minicamp was, “To put our eyes on them for meaningful purposes, to see what they know, take it to the classroom and then just be able to watch them just move around and kind of begin the process how are they going to fit with our team.” There were a few glimpses of the rookies making their rounds on social media during the two-day camp. Here is a look at some of the Jaguars rookies during mini-camp.

OT Anton Harrison (6-4”, 315) - Oklahoma

While discussing Harrison at mini-camp, Jaguars Senior Correspondent, Brian Sexton stated, “Harrison in particular showed really nice feet and powerful hands hitting the bags. For what it’s worth, he also seemed at ease moving to his right instead of the left he was accustomed to at Oklahoma.”

TE Brenton Strange (6-3 7/8”, 253) - Penn State

Jaguars Senior Reporter/Editor J.P. Shadrick called Strange his “standout” for day one of minicamp.

RB Tank Bigsby (6-0”, 210) - Auburn

Demetrius Harvey noted Bigsby “caught everything thrown his way, which isn’t always the case in these things. Looks quick, agile, and very strong.

LB Ventrell Miller (6-0”, 232) - Florida

DE Tyler Lacy (6-4”, 279) - Oklahoma State

EDGE Yasir Abdullah (6-1”, 237) - Louisville

DB Antonio Johnson (6-2”, 198) - Texas A&M

WR Parker Washington (5-10”, 204) - Penn State

S Erick Hallett II (5-11”, 190) - Pittsburgh
Mia O’Brien reported that Erick Hallett worked with both the cornerbacks and safeties during rookie minicamp.

OL Cooper Hodges (6-4”, 311) - Appalachian State

WR Kevin Austin Jr. (6-2”, 200)

Yasir Abdullah vs. Anton Harrison


Anton Harrison vs. Derrek Tuszka

I was eager to see the videos of rookie minicamp, as I was only familiar with Tank Bigsby before the draft. After watching what was posted on social media, I was most impressed by Harrison, Bigbsy, and Abdullah. How are you feeling about the Jaguars rookies after watching the highlights of minicamp? Let us know in the comments.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...