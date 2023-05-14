Highlights from Jaguars rookie minicamp

When I thought I could not be more excited for Jaguars football to start, rookie minicamp happened. The rookies officially reported for their first day of mini-camp on Friday, May 12th. In total, 49 players attended the Jaguars’ rookie minicamp.

Linebacker Ventrell Miller, wide receiver Parker Washington, and defensive lineman Raymond Vohasek were limited due to injuries. Six players that were on the Jaguars’ practice squad/roster last year participated in the minicamp: tight end Gerrit Prince, wide receiver Seth Williams, wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr., offensive lineman Darryl Williams, safety Ayo Oyelola, and kicker James McCourt. In addition to the Jaguars’ rookies, John Shipley reported former Los Angeles Rams and UCF WR/TE Jacob Harris attended rookie mini-camp for a tryout along with running back Darwin Thompson, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, defensive lineman Carlos Davis and outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka.

Head coach Doug Pederson stated the goal of minicamp was, “To put our eyes on them for meaningful purposes, to see what they know, take it to the classroom and then just be able to watch them just move around and kind of begin the process how are they going to fit with our team.” There were a few glimpses of the rookies making their rounds on social media during the two-day camp. Here is a look at some of the Jaguars rookies during mini-camp.

OT Anton Harrison (6-4”, 315) - Oklahoma

While discussing Harrison at mini-camp, Jaguars Senior Correspondent, Brian Sexton stated, “Harrison in particular showed really nice feet and powerful hands hitting the bags. For what it’s worth, he also seemed at ease moving to his right instead of the left he was accustomed to at Oklahoma.”

TE Brenton Strange (6-3 7/8”, 253) - Penn State

#Jaguars TE Brenton Strange going through some drills. Big guy, will be interesting to see how much he plays this year: pic.twitter.com/mzzIvftH78 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) May 12, 2023

Jaguars Senior Reporter/Editor J.P. Shadrick called Strange his “standout” for day one of minicamp.

RB Tank Bigsby (6-0”, 210) - Auburn

#Jaguars rookie RB Tank Bigsby going through drills. Quick for sure. pic.twitter.com/bvJf2UUJh7 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) May 12, 2023

Demetrius Harvey noted Bigsby “caught everything thrown his way, which isn’t always the case in these things. Looks quick, agile, and very strong.”

LB Ventrell Miller (6-0”, 232) - Florida

#Jaguars LB Ventrell Miller running through some drills in half-team stuff: pic.twitter.com/6HihNRSdsu — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) May 12, 2023

DE Tyler Lacy (6-4”, 279) - Oklahoma State

#Jaguars DL Tyler Lacy working through DL Drills: pic.twitter.com/clGZ9JNbh8 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) May 12, 2023

EDGE Yasir Abdullah (6-1”, 237) - Louisville

Yasir Abdullah takes the assistant coach holding the restraint for a ride (and our do the camera view Lolol) #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/ufUSJ9fiY1 — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) May 13, 2023

DB Antonio Johnson (6-2”, 198) - Texas A&M

#Jaguars DB Antonio Johnson doing some drills. Ethan Waugh said this morning he’s long, tall, lean & physical.



Seems to check out to me. pic.twitter.com/JXlCDb4tRE — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) May 12, 2023

Antonio Johnson lining up in the slot during 7 on 7 pic.twitter.com/8u0yMIdqn4 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) May 13, 2023

WR Parker Washington (5-10”, 204) - Penn State

#Jaguars rookie WR Parker Washington going through foot work drills: pic.twitter.com/F4vLVe3AT8 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) May 13, 2023

#Jaguars rookie WR Parker Washington working with new WR coach Chad Hall. Doug Pederson said yesterday he sees Washington as a slot type. pic.twitter.com/k7az6BPuuJ — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) May 13, 2023

S Erick Hallett II (5-11”, 190) - Pittsburgh

Mia O’Brien reported that Erick Hallett worked with both the cornerbacks and safeties during rookie minicamp.

OL Cooper Hodges (6-4”, 311) - Appalachian State

Cooper Hodges played high school football at @BCWildcatsFB now he is a Jaguar



Hodges wrapped up the rookie minicamp today. He said getting drafted by the Jags has been surreal.



"I don't just want to be a guy who got drafted by my hometown, I want to be a player." pic.twitter.com/l1a8AiikdG — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) May 13, 2023

WR Kevin Austin Jr. (6-2”, 200)

Kevin Austin jr is one of the veteran players on the field for the rookie minicamp.



Austin had a really good day on Friday. pic.twitter.com/nbQJfE0zsG — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) May 13, 2023

Yasir Abdullah vs. Anton Harrison

A story in two parts: #Jaguars rookies Yasir Abdullah versus Anton Harrison. Obviously not full go without the pads. pic.twitter.com/cy2qvRAhE8 — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) May 13, 2023



Anton Harrison vs. Derrek Tuszka

Anton Harrison vs. Derrek Tuszka pic.twitter.com/kBqro2WuOA — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) May 13, 2023

I was eager to see the videos of rookie minicamp, as I was only familiar with Tank Bigsby before the draft. After watching what was posted on social media, I was most impressed by Harrison, Bigbsy, and Abdullah. How are you feeling about the Jaguars rookies after watching the highlights of minicamp? Let us know in the comments.