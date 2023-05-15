Ranking every Jaguars rookies’ ‘DUUUVAL’ shout

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially signed all 13 players from its 2023 NFL Draft class, plus 11 UDFAs.
It’s nice to no longer have to worry about draft picks holding out of camp due to contract disputes.
13 drafted. 13 signed. #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/k63UupFMgk— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 14, 2023
With every draftee now under contract, and Jacksonville’s social team providing content, we ranked each rookie’s first “DUUUVAAALLL” cries on record.
Starting with #13: Houston FB Derek Parish. C’mon, man. This was embarrassing.
Mr. Versatility @UHCougarFB | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/F7tsWHejrB— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
#12: North Carolina DT Raymond Vohasek got the infliction down but lacked enthusiasm.
Teal Tar Heel! @ray_vohasek | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/z7ld9RRQlv— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
#11: Rutgers CB Christian Braswell tried to sing his way through it.
DMV ✈️ JAX @cb6____ | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/6JDjGsS6fq— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
#10: Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson is looking for a lost pet named Duval.
#GigEm Jaguars #DUUUVAL | @Antonio_johns0n pic.twitter.com/gfOlSUpVcK— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
#9: Louisville EDGE Yasir Abdullah -- now we’re getting somewhere.
Yesssir, @AbYasiir welcome home! #DUUUVAL | @LouisvilleFB pic.twitter.com/LOmWB3JvY8— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
#8: Penn State TE Brenton Strange is that guy that took it too far.
Officially official with it! @BrentonStrange | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/jZh8NCtEn2— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 13, 2023
#7: Penn State WR Parker Washington is a little rough around the edges, but love the energy.
READY2WORK @CPW11_ | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/aR4gqkLVDl— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
#6: Oklahoma State DE Tyler Lacy with a helluva rep.
ALREADY! @tylerlacy85 | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/rsfQvRc0jg— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 14, 2023
#5: Florida LB Ventrell Miller has the local advantage.
Florida boy, staying home! @ventrell_miller | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/gGPAEOsKwx— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
#4: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison breaks it down with the fam.
It’s a family affair! @Ayee_Tonn | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/NkkyWYBiga— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 28, 2023
#3: App. State OL Cooper Hodges knows what he’s doing.
904’s own! @supercooper43 | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/TOdJbxIwQs— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
#2: Pittsburgh S Erick Hallett II is our early sleeper for DROY.
Signed, Sealed, Delivered! @Erick_Hallett4 | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/hDvAifSAOe— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
#1: Auburn RB Tank Bigsby, we’ll get you to the Pro Bowl one day.
Tank is officially locked in @tank_bigsby | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Zve2CzC4OQ— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
How would you rank the top-five performances, Jags fans?
