Ranking every Jaguars rookies’ ‘DUUUVAL’ shout

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially signed all 13 players from its 2023 NFL Draft class, plus 11 UDFAs.

It’s nice to no longer have to worry about draft picks holding out of camp due to contract disputes.

With every draftee now under contract, and Jacksonville’s social team providing content, we ranked each rookie’s first “DUUUVAAALLL” cries on record.

Starting with #13: Houston FB Derek Parish. C’mon, man. This was embarrassing.

#12: North Carolina DT Raymond Vohasek got the infliction down but lacked enthusiasm.

#11: Rutgers CB Christian Braswell tried to sing his way through it.

#10: Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson is looking for a lost pet named Duval.

#9: Louisville EDGE Yasir Abdullah -- now we’re getting somewhere.

#8: Penn State TE Brenton Strange is that guy that took it too far.

#7: Penn State WR Parker Washington is a little rough around the edges, but love the energy.

#6: Oklahoma State DE Tyler Lacy with a helluva rep.

#5: Florida LB Ventrell Miller has the local advantage.

#4: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison breaks it down with the fam.

#3: App. State OL Cooper Hodges knows what he’s doing.

#2: Pittsburgh S Erick Hallett II is our early sleeper for DROY.

#1: Auburn RB Tank Bigsby, we’ll get you to the Pro Bowl one day.

How would you rank the top-five performances, Jags fans?