Jaguars sign WR Jacob Harris and safety Latavious Brini

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been busy with roster moves! Over the weekend, it was reported that corner Shaq Griffin signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. Griffin was drafted out of UCF and played for the Seattle Seahawks for four seasons and the Jaguars for two. The Jaguars officially announced releasing Griffin on March 8, 2023.

Following rookie minicamp this weekend, the Jaguars waived former Notre Dame defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola. Ademilola was one of the ten undrafted rookies the team signed after the 2023 draft.

Today, the Jaguars officially signed safety Latavious Brini and wide receiver Jacob Harris. Between Georgia and Arkansas, Brini played 43 collegiate games. During his last season at Arkansas, he had 55 stops in 13 games. After his workout during rookie minicamp, the team released Ademilola to make space for Brini on the roster.

Another former UCF player, Jacob Harris was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth round of the 2021 draft. Harris also attended the Jaguars’ rookie minicamp this weekend. As well as a wide receiver, Harris is also listed as a tight end. During his two seasons with the Rams, he played 16 offensive snaps and 246 special teams snaps.

After all the roster moves, the Jaguars are currently at a 91-player roster. Although the limit is 90, Ayo Oyelola is an exemption, as he is part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program. I think Harris could add depth for the tight end position, as we lost Chris Manhertz and Dan Arnold during free agency. How are you feeling about the latest roster moves? Let us know in the comments.