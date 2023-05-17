 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: 2023 Jaguars regular season predictions

Gus and John return to the JaguarReport Podcast to deliver game-by-game predictions for Jacksonville’s 2023 regular season schedule.

Check out Episode 41 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

John and I predicted Jacksonville’s 2023 schedule game-by-game, and debated each matchup we disagreed on:

However, our record predictions ended up being just one win/loss apart.

Shipley also ran through some thoughts from what he saw at rookie mini camp. Here’s a run-through of each player who attended:

  • 13 draft picks
  • 10 undrafted free agents
  • 14 rookie tryout players
  • 5 veteran tryout players
  • 6 players who were on the team last year (K James McCourt, S Ayo Oyelola, OL Darryl Williams, WR Kevin Austin Jr., WR Seth Williams, TE Gerrit Prince)

What’s your record prediction, Jaguars fans?

