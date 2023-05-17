Check out Episode 41 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.
You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.
John and I predicted Jacksonville’s 2023 schedule game-by-game, and debated each matchup we disagreed on:
- Week 6 vs Indianapolis Colts
- Week 7 at New Orleans Saints (TNF)
- Week 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 10 vs San Francisco 49ers
- Week 13 vs Cincinnati Bengals (MNF)
- Week 15 vs Baltimore Ravens (SNF)
- Week 17 vs Carolina Panthers
However, our record predictions ended up being just one win/loss apart.
Shipley also ran through some thoughts from what he saw at rookie mini camp. Here’s a run-through of each player who attended:
- 13 draft picks
- 10 undrafted free agents
- 14 rookie tryout players
- 5 veteran tryout players
- 6 players who were on the team last year (K James McCourt, S Ayo Oyelola, OL Darryl Williams, WR Kevin Austin Jr., WR Seth Williams, TE Gerrit Prince)
What’s your record prediction, Jaguars fans?
What do you think the #jaguars regular season record will be?— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) May 16, 2023
