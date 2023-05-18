According to new social media research, Doug Pederson is the most beloved head coach in the National Football League.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ locker room leader, offensive play-caller, and visor king received a 26.2% “positive online sentiment score” based on 67,189 tweets analyzed in the past 12 months.

Betway tracked over 3 million tweets in the last year to determine which NFL coach is best-perceived among fans.

Detroit’s Dan Campbell and Kansas City’s Andy Reid rounded out the top-three most-liked coaches. Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles and Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury (no longer employed by the Cardinals) were the only coaches to receive positive sentiment scores under 10%.

Pederson led the Jaguars to a division title, playoff appearance, and Wild Card Round victory in his first year as Jaguars head coach. It was the first season since 2017, and second since 1999, that Jacksonville captured the AFC South and advanced in the postseason.

According to NFL Research, Trevor Lawrence posted the largest pass rating increase by a quarterback from year one to year two in league history. His improvement from 2021 to 2022 was due in large part to Pederson’s presence.

How could you not love Dougie P?

Doug Pederson steals the show https://t.co/Qld2OeS9jh — Liam Beatus (@notliambeatus) May 12, 2023